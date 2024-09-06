Michael Kay shared thoughts on Wrigley Field's iconic ivy Michael Kay shared thoughts on Wrigley Field’s iconic ivy during Friday’s game. Photo Credit: YES Network (ivy); Michael Kay shared thoughts on Wrigley Field’s iconic ivy Photo Credit: YES Network (Ivy); Mitch Stringer, Imagn Images (Kay)
New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay has some concerns about Wrigley Field.

Specifically, he’s worried about the brick outfield walls, which are covered by Wrigley’s iconic ivy.

As the Yankees played the Chicago Cubs Friday, Kay said those brick walls are “a disaster waiting to happen.”

“Wrigley, obviously one of the iconic things about this ballpark is the ivy on the wall,” Kay said. “Because I like to do prep work … I ran into the ivy to see how much give. There’s a brick wall behind it.”

“So did you come out of there unscathed?” color analyst John Flaherty asked.

“Yeah, because I didn’t run full speed,” Kay said. “I’m just amazed that the players union allows it. I mean, it’s a disaster waiting to happen. Why not take the ivy down, put padding behind it, and then let the ivy grow over the padding?”

“Can ivy grow over the padding?” Flaherty asked.

“I don’t know, it’s not getting any nutrition from the brick,” Kay said.

“But you said you did your prep work,” Flaherty said, now clearly embracing the role of skeptic. “So if you come up with this idea, then …”

“I think ivy can grow over the padding,” Kay said.

Kay makes a valid point about running into a brick wall. It hurts. Padding helps cushion the blow.

But the brick walls have been around at Wrigley for 110 years (the ivy was planted in the late 1930s). Injuries involving the walls have been exceedingly rare, perhaps because players know it’s a bad idea to run into a brick wall.

Cubs fans take their traditions seriously, and they love Wrigley Field. Longtime MLB fans might remember the controversy that swirled for years about adding lights at Wrigley, before the Cubs finally made that move in 1988.

So it’s not a great idea to threaten Wrigley Field’s iconic ivy in any way. Fans did not treat Kay’s suggestion kindly.


