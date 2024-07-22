Michael Kay on "The Rich Eisen Show." Michael Kay on “The Rich Eisen Show.”
YES Network New York Yankees’ play-by-play voice Michael Kay has made it quite clear over the years he objects to many things in sports. Whether that’s about JJ Redick’s press conference f-bombs (“coarsening our society!”) or a Yankees’ bat boy’s long hair (“Rules are rules!”), Kay has found plenty of things to complain about. And the latest came on his call of the Yankees’ 9-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays Monday, where he blasted the Rays for celebrating Jose Siri’s solo home run:

That led to some mockery:

Yes, Kay was somewhat critical of Yankees’ player Alex Verdugo’s celebration earlier on this broadcast too. But his comments on Siri here went well beyond that. And the particular “Mardi Gras” reference there is amusing, as it’s hard to imagine someone so bothered by f-bombs and long hair coming near an actual Mardi Gras party.

But sure, Kay can join the long list of people who have complained about celebrations in a losing cause (although the game was still in reach at this point, even if it did wind up quite lopsided in the end). But what maybe made this funnier still was how he went on to preemptively acknowledge that his take here would be mocked. And there, he went on to complain about those who would dare mock it:

One potential way to avoid being criticized for being an old man yelling at clouds is simply not use your platform to yell at clouds. But Kay has opted for a different pathway. And he thinks his approach, complete with false news relaying and complaints about announcer jinxes, should get him in the lists of top announcing booths (unlike those actually selected by sports media observers).

For the record, the Mets’ SNY team Kay was complaining about there (who had their own funny reaction to that) placed No. 1 in our survey of more than 13,000 readers this year. Meanwhile, the Kay-led SNY team placed 22nd out of 30 teams.

Thus, there certainly hasn’t been a Mardi Gras-level party around this Yankees’ booth lately. Not that Kay would necessarily enjoy one if there was. (At the very least, he might only enjoy it if there were no f-bombs, long hair, or excessive celebrations.)

