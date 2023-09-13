After having egg on his face, Michael Kay took the time to apologize for an erroneous report about New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll. During his Monday radio show on ESPN, Kay thought he was reporting that Daboll hosted a big bash at his home prior to his team’s Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

In the aftermath of a 40-0 loss, that’s not great from an optics standpoint. Remember the whole shirtless boat picture incident that will haunt former Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz for the rest of his life? Yeah, you probably don’t want to be in the same company as that.

But as it turns out, the company at Daboll’s home was for his son’s sixth birthday party. So in turn, Kay jumped the gun, thinking he had a juicy scoop that in turn, made the Giants’ head coach look bad. Rather, it was kind of a giant screw-up on his part.

Here’s what Kay said during Monday’s show:

“I have it on good authority that Brian Daboll had a huge party at his house on Saturday night. This is the truth. You’re not throwing a big party if you’re about to get your butt kicked by the Cowboys. So, this took everybody by surprise and that’s what’s scary. Nobody expected this sort of blowout. They thought that they were going to play with them and they didn’t even show up.” “That scares me, guys. That shows me that they don’t even know their own team. There’s no way the head coach of a team throws a huge party like that the night before the opener if they think that there’s a chance that they’re going to get blown out. They just don’t do that.”

Kay took the time during Tuesday’s edition of The Michael Kay Show to apologize to Daboll for his false report. While Kay shouldn’t be patted on the back for doing the right thing here, considering he made it seem like Daboll threw the party of the century rather than his son’s birthday party, he did own up to his mistake.

“I need to make a heartfelt apology to Brian Daboll,” Kay said Tuesday, via the New York Post. “I found out after, and I should have done more work, I’m a complete *** for doing this, and I feel sorry for any pain I might have caused that family by insinuating anything. I found out later it was a party for his six-year-old. It was a birthday party. I should have dug deeper and I didn’t think it was going to be a big thing but it became sort of a big thing last night. And I want to cut it off at the legs and say that is on me and I was irresponsible because I didn’t check it out further and I apologize to anybody that was impacted by my flippant remark about a party at his house.”

“I feel like a complete idiot and I’m really, really sorry to Brian Daboll, Brian Daboll’s family and the Giants as well, they’ve always been very fair with us. I am really, really apologetic.”

“I can’t put myself out anymore than this because this was a huge mistake. That’s not the show we are, we’re not a sensationalistic show and I just made a comment not thinking it would be that big of a deal, and if it was a big deal I want to apologize and pull the rug out from under it.”

One would think Kay would be a bit more careful the next time he has something on “good authority.” But at the very least, he was apologetic about the whole ordeal. And it seems like he won’t let something of this magnitude happen again, especially when considering the negative backlash he received.

