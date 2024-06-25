Miami ABC affiliate WPLG 10 cut into the network’s Stanley Cup Final broadcast coverage to air local news.

The Florida Panthers and their fans have been waiting 30 years to win a Stanley Cup, and when that magic moment finally arrived Monday, ABC affiliate WPLG 10 in Miami reaped the benefits of broadcasting the game being played just 20 miles away.

Yet some fans think the station inexplicably dropped the ball — or the puck, if you will — cutting away from ESPN on ABC’s post-game coverage of the Panthers’ celebration to show local news. The station abruptly cut to a commercial right in the middle of reporter Emily Kaplan’s interview with Panthers GM Bill Zito.

WPLG, Miami’s ABC affiliate, began its local news on Monday as Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito was being interviewed by the ESPN on ABC broadcast. pic.twitter.com/xH4lZqsg6r — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 25, 2024



After a commercial break, the local newscast began.

…and when WPLG returned from commercial, it was the local news. pic.twitter.com/tisSmtEmYr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 25, 2024

To be completely fair, Local 10 News opened with video of the Panthers winning the game and the celebration that followed, along with extensive coverage of the championship.

“IT FEELS AWESOME” – Panthers fans are reacting to the team’s first-ever Stanley Cup championship! https://t.co/JXxSwUyypj pic.twitter.com/7M3j2S8s2C — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) June 25, 2024



So it was a calculated, risky and perhaps wise decision for WPLG to prioritize its coverage over the remaining network feed.

Fans had different views on WPLG’s decision.

Shades of WFLD missing key White Sox interviews on Fox during the 2005 World Series so it could highlight its own “talent.” So stupid. https://t.co/qiM3VoZztu — Illinois Golfer (@IllinoisGolfer) June 25, 2024

WPLG 10, the local ABC affiliate in South Florida where the new Stanley Cup champions Panthers are located in, left ESPN’s network coverage for a special late local news when Emily Kaplan was interviewing Panthers GM Bill Zito…#StanleyCupFinal pic.twitter.com/2BhGPMGd4y — @ikevin.bsky.social (@TheiKevin) June 25, 2024

Really @WPLGLocal10? You bail on celebration and Zito interview to go to local news? 30 years waiting for a Cup and you cut away from celebration for your ego. 🤡 — Toast (@ibToast) June 25, 2024

@WPLGLocal10 Has done a ridiculously great job of the Stanley Cup coverage and I just want to commend them for that. To see how quickly the cuts, edits, & transitions have come out in a live show has been great. Good for the entire team!

“Tip of the cap.” 🧢 #StanleyCup — Joseph Cid (@JosephBCidTV) June 25, 2024



