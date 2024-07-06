New York Mets announcers Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez had excellent banter late in Friday's loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Photo Credit: SNY SNY announcers Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez call Friday’s game between the Mets and Pirates. Photo Credit: SNY
Things didn’t go particularly well for the New York Mets on Friday night, as they fell 14-2 to Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates. But, as is so often the case, while the Mets were struggling on the field, the team’s announcers were on top of their games.

Rowdy Tellez hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, Pittsburgh’s seventh and final home run of the game. Shortly thereafter, the Pirates announced on both the videoboard at PNC Park and on X (formerly Twitter) that they were out of fireworks.

Gary Cohen, the longtime voice of the Mets on SNY, noticed the message.

“There is a note on the scoreboard that the Pirates, with their seven home runs, have not only tied a club record — they have run out of the fireworks that they use to celebrate the home run…They shot off for the first six home runs. But no more fireworks left.”

“You’ve got hawk eyes, Gare,” Keith Hernandez said. “I’m impressed that you spotted that.”

At that point, Cohen had one natural reply.

“Just trying to figure out what we’re supposed to talk about now. If not fireworks, then what?”

It’s a fair question.

