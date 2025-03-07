Dallas Mavericks women broadcasters Photo Credit: MavsTV
Local NetworksNBABy Arthur Weinstein on

MavsTV will feature its own version of Women’s Night Out Friday night.

The network, in its first season broadcasting Dallas Mavericks games, will use an all-female broadcast team for the Mavs’ home game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Kylen Mills will handle play-by-play duties, with Raegan Pebley and Dana Larson handling analyst duties. Mills currently does college basketball play-by-play work on FS1, Big Ten Network and The CW and is a former studio host for the Golden State Warriors.

Larson is the longtime host for Mavs CenterCourt, while Pebley is GM for the Los Angeles Sparks.

MavsTV reporter Lesley McCaslin will host Mavs CenterCourt, along with basketball legend Nancy Lieberman.

Mills shared her excitement about the venture.


Mark Followill, the Mavericks’ regular play-by-play announcer, gave the crew a shoutout on X.


It goes without saying the women step into a tough environment surrounding the Mavericks. Fans are still furious about the Feb. 2 trade that sent the face of the franchise, Luka Dončić, to the Los Angeles Lakers. The team recently announced price hikes on tickets, and star Kyrie Irving suffered a torn ACL this week.

ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said Thursday the Mavericks have probably had the “worst month for an organization in the history of the sport.”

Mavs TV is available to viewers in the Mavericks local area. The broadcast will also be free for local viewers on KFAA Channel 29 at 6:30 p.m. (CT).

About Arthur Weinstein

Arthur spends his free time traveling around the U.S. to sporting events, state and national parks, and in search of great restaurants off the beaten path.

View all posts by Arthur Weinstein