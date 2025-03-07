Photo Credit: MavsTV

MavsTV will feature its own version of Women’s Night Out Friday night.

The network, in its first season broadcasting Dallas Mavericks games, will use an all-female broadcast team for the Mavs’ home game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Kylen Mills will handle play-by-play duties, with Raegan Pebley and Dana Larson handling analyst duties. Mills currently does college basketball play-by-play work on FS1, Big Ten Network and The CW and is a former studio host for the Golden State Warriors.

Larson is the longtime host for Mavs CenterCourt, while Pebley is GM for the Los Angeles Sparks.

MavsTV reporter Lesley McCaslin will host Mavs CenterCourt, along with basketball legend Nancy Lieberman.

Mills shared her excitement about the venture.

Soooo pumped to be on PxP for the FIRST all women’s TV broadcast for the Dallas Mavericks on Mavs TV in celebration of women’s empowerment month. I’m grateful to work with these talented ladies & for the many women before me who’ve opened doors. Mavs vs Grizzlies on Friday! https://t.co/mIoolD8CrJ — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) March 6, 2025



Mark Followill, the Mavericks’ regular play-by-play announcer, gave the crew a shoutout on X.

In support of International Women’s Day tomorrow, we’ll have our first ever all female game broadcast for tonight’s Mavs game vs the Memphis Grizzlies (630p KFAA/MavsTV). On play-by-play: Kylen Mills, a good friend I’ve worked with on BTN Football broadcasts. She does PxP on… — Mark Followill (@MFollowill) March 7, 2025



It goes without saying the women step into a tough environment surrounding the Mavericks. Fans are still furious about the Feb. 2 trade that sent the face of the franchise, Luka Dončić, to the Los Angeles Lakers. The team recently announced price hikes on tickets, and star Kyrie Irving suffered a torn ACL this week.

ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said Thursday the Mavericks have probably had the “worst month for an organization in the history of the sport.”

Mavs TV is available to viewers in the Mavericks local area. The broadcast will also be free for local viewers on KFAA Channel 29 at 6:30 p.m. (CT).