New York Jets legend Marty Lyons is stepping down from his longtime role as color analyst on the team’s radio broadcasts.

The team announced Thursday that former Jets tight end Anthony Becht will replace Lyons in the booth.

Lyons, who rose to fame in the early 1980s as a member of the Jets’ “New York Sack Exchange,” will maintain an ambassador role with the team, promoting business development and working on some digital and broadcast programming.

For more than four decades, Marty Lyons has represented the Jets on and off the field with unmatched passion and dedication. Starting this season, he will continue to do so in a new role with the organization. — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 8, 2024



“First, I want to thank the Good Lord for allowing me to live out my dream,” Lyons said in a statement (via the Jets). “45 years with the Jets, and many more to come. I want to thank all the guys in the radio booth for a great 22 years.”

Lyons went on to thank Jets play-by-play man Bob Wischusen, team owners Woody and Chris Johnson, radio producer Joe Loughran and other broadcast team members.

Becht, a first-round pick by the Jets in 2000, played the first five seasons of an 11-year NFL career in New York. He’s a familiar face in the team’s media center, having worked as a color analyst for Jets pre-season games on CBS2 and the team’s digital pre- and post-game productions.

Becht, who turned 47 Thursday, shared the news on X.

Extremely excited to work w/ my new teammate @espnbob as the new @nyjets color radio analyst for the 2024 season. Marty Lyons is a true Jets Legend & grateful to follow in his footsteps. Look forward to providing you a unique perspective as a former player & now a head coach💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/W9bULS9aN3 — Anthony Becht (@Anthony_Becht) August 8, 2024

