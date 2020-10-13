The Cubs and Sinclair launched Marquee ahead of the 2020 MLB season expecting to have 162 regular season games to form the backbone of network content.

That obviously didn’t happen, and while the new network did manage to find a fairly solid base of distribution, there wasn’t much there aside from those games. Earlier this month they were airing a 2019 tennis match during Theo Epstein’s end-of-year press conference, for example.

Update: a 2019 tennis match is still on. pic.twitter.com/EUKk0ZxahZ — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) October 5, 2020

The game broadcasts themselves weren’t always perfect, either, while they forced Len Kasper and Jim DeShaies to wear suits throughout a sweltering summer. And no matter how useful it might be to have Sinclair’s Tennis Channel as a corporate sibling, clearly there was a big need for, well, anything else.

They have at least a bit more to offer now, thanks to an agreement announced today with the Chicago Bears. The deal will see a weekly studio show followed by a re-broadcast of the prior week’s Bears game.

From the Bears:

The weekly show, “Bear Essentials,” will typically air Tuesday evenings and be hosted by Marquee Sports Network host Cole Wright. Wright, who joined Marquee from the NFL Network, will be joined by Bears personnel and analysts as they break down the week in Bears action and look ahead to the following Bears matchup. Immediately following the show, Marquee Sports Network will air a two-hour director’s cut of the Bears’ most recent regular-season game.