After being laid off by ESPN earlier this year, it appears Mark Jackson may find a new broadcasting home as the fill-in color commentator for MSG Networks on New York Knicks games this season.

Jackson is expected to stand in for the legendary Walt “Clyde” Frazier at various games this year as the 78-year-old Frazier takes a step back, according to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. The New York Daily News previously reported Frazier was expected to cut back on travel this year and that Jackson and his former ESPN partner Jeff Van Gundy were candidates to fill in.

The Houston-based former Knicks head coach Van Gundy is “very unlikely” to work for MSG this year, Marchand reported. So there won’t be a full reunion of ESPN’s top NBA broadcasting team the past decade alongside ESPN and MSG play-by-play caller Mike Breen.

Both broadcasters would either sacrifice their ESPN buyout or need an exception from the Worldwide Leader in order to call games elsewhere this season.

Jackson played for the Knicks for seven seasons from 1987-92 and 2000-02.

Jackson and Van Gundy called games at ESPN together for a decade following Jackson’s departure from coaching the Golden State Warriors.

The 78-year-old Frazier has called Knicks games on TV and radio for more than 30 years. He won championships for the Knicks in 1970 and 1973.

As far as backup plans go, MSG Networks has a good one for whenever Frazier winds it down in Jackson. And Jackson landing at MSG Networks so quickly after his surprise dismissal from ESPN is promising as well.

