Aug 8, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger (17) celebrates with first baseman Luke Raley (20) after hitting a walk-off three-run double against the Detroit Tigers during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Every time a team snatches victory from the jaws of defeat, another team does the exact opposite. That’s exactly what happened in Thursday night’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners.

The sudden change in the game’s fortunes was reflected in the call from Aaron Goldsmith and Mike Blowers, calling the game for the Mariners on Root Sports Northwest and Jason Benetti and Dan Petry, on the call for the Tigers on Bally Sports Detroit.

Trailing 3-1 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Seattle’s Mitch Haniger came up with the bases loaded. He hit a ball to right field that looked like it would end the game — and it did. Just not in the way that was expected.

Goldsmith described the play perfectly in his call.

“Out to right field and — it gets on past Vilade,” Goldsmith excitedly screamed as the ball got by Detroit’s diving right fielder Ryan Vilade. Goldschmidt’s attention then shifted to the runner, Luke Raley, tying run Randy Arozarena and winning run Ryan Bliss.”Raley is in. Arozarena. Bliss running anchor. He’s on his way home. That man, does it again, Mitch Haniger!”

The Mariners walk it off… with some help from the Tigers’ defense. Here’s how it looked and sounded on the Root Sports Northwest Mariners broadcast. ⚾️🎙️pic.twitter.com/7sS8KntXTd — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 9, 2024

Benetti’s call of the play was also perfect. But, as one might expect, the call from the visiting booth wasn’t nearly as boisterous.

“Right side, line drive, it’s Vilade and he can’t make the play,” Benetti said. “It’s by him and Seattle wins.”

Then, for roughly 35 seconds, the booth was silent. Bally Sports Detroit viewers were shown alternating images of the Mariners celebrating the improbable victory and the Tigers walking off the field after a stunning loss. The only audio came from the elated fans in Seattle’s T-Mobile Park. Finally, Benetti broke the silence.

And here’s how the Mariners’ walk-off looked and sounded on the Bally Sports Detroit Tigers broadcast. ⚾️🎙️ pic.twitter.com/vHfpn9CfQu — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 9, 2024

“Matt Vierling came out of this game with low back spasms a couple innings ago, which changed the defense for the Tigers,” he said. “And the Mariners slide one by in right field. For a 4-3 victory out of the clear blue, Dan.”

“Just stunning. Just stunning,” Petry added. “And I don’t think you can blame Vilade. Haniger went out and got it. But you can’t take the governor off him. I mean, you gotta just make a try at this. It just looks like it misses his glove. He’s right on it. He’s got a good beat on it. It just gets by him. You know — if you play safe and let it fall in, you know it’s a tie ballgame. But he comes up there and tries to make a spectacular play. It just goes by his glove. Oh, man. Just a shocking defeat.”