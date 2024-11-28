Photo Credit: FanDuel Sports Network Florida

An NBA sideline reporter’s duties don’t usually include gnawing on a big turkey leg, but Dante Marchitelli did just that Wednesday night.

Marchitelli, who roams the court at Orlando Magic games for FanDuel Sports Network Florida, interviewed guard Jalen Suggs after a 133-119 win over the Chicago Bulls. Suggs, who scored a career-high 31 points, got the honor of carving a turkey from the Thanksgiving table on the court.

“Just rip into that thing,” Marchitelli told Suggs.

Suggs took his knife and deftly carved off a leg.

“You don’t have to eat it,” Marchitelli said. But Suggs took a big bite.

“Oh, you got a little bite into it, too,” Marchitelli said.

Suggs handed the leg to the reporter.

“I’m good, I’m good, thank you though,” Marchitelli said, holding the leg.

And then Marchitelli changed his mind, taking a huge bite.

Suggs clearly did not expect that move. He reacted by yelling “Yeah!” a couple of times, spinning around in a circle, smiling broadly and then giving Marchitelli a hug. You have never seen someone so pleased to have someone share their turkey leg.

Jalen Suggs got to carve the turkey after posting a career-high 31 PTS 😂 pic.twitter.com/o2wPCWSkPE — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2024

Even Marchitelli couldn’t stop laughing at Suggs’ over-the-top reaction.

Maybe the Magic reporter was inspired after seeing ESPN’s recent coverage of the Clemson-Virginia Tech football game. Announcers Mark Jones and Roddy Jones were stunned as the camera showed a group of Hokies fans passed around a turkey leg.

Also going on in the third quarter of Clemson-Virginia Tech is the saga of this turkey leg. Part 1 pic.twitter.com/7Vc7aodRh9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 9, 2024



[NBA]