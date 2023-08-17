KTLA's Megan Telles volleyball gaffe. Credit: KTLA
Local NetworksBy Sean Keeley on

The AVP Gold Series Manhattan Beach Open is set to take place this weekend in Manhattan Beach, California. KTLA reporter Megan Telles was on the scene Wednesday to preview the AVP Tour event. Based on the volleyball skills she demonstrated, we’re guessing she won’t be entering the tournament.

Telles was doing a live report from the beach alongside professional volleyball players Betsi Flint and Julia Scoles when she decided to show off her skills with a “bump, set, spike” demo. While that is normally something one does to the ball, the reporter somehow ended up incorporating herself into the bump. Literally.

After a brief volley, Telles launched the ball straight up into the air, falling backward onto the sand as she did so. And as Murphy’s Law would have it, the ball then spiked itself right into her midsection to complete the comedic bit.

KTLA morning news anchors Jessica Holmes and Frank Buckley couldn’t help but laugh at the scene.

“She’s attacked by the ball, ladies and gentlemen,” said Buckley. “Reporter down. Megen Telles goes down hard. The ball has hit her in the tummy. She seems to be okay.”

“Oh, Megan. A for effort,” added Holmes. “Good try.”

[KTLA]

About Sean Keeley

Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Editorial Strategy Director for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Sean Keeley