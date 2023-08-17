Credit: KTLA

The AVP Gold Series Manhattan Beach Open is set to take place this weekend in Manhattan Beach, California. KTLA reporter Megan Telles was on the scene Wednesday to preview the AVP Tour event. Based on the volleyball skills she demonstrated, we’re guessing she won’t be entering the tournament.

Telles was doing a live report from the beach alongside professional volleyball players Betsi Flint and Julia Scoles when she decided to show off her skills with a “bump, set, spike” demo. While that is normally something one does to the ball, the reporter somehow ended up incorporating herself into the bump. Literally.

After a brief volley, Telles launched the ball straight up into the air, falling backward onto the sand as she did so. And as Murphy’s Law would have it, the ball then spiked itself right into her midsection to complete the comedic bit.

BUMP, SET… OUCH ?@mtelles showed off her volleyball skills while previewing the @avpbeach open in #ManhattanBeach. Watch more here: https://t.co/ZNWd7DdQl7 pic.twitter.com/wam14uAfMm — KTLA 5 Morning News (@KTLAMorningNews) August 16, 2023

KTLA morning news anchors Jessica Holmes and Frank Buckley couldn’t help but laugh at the scene.

“She’s attacked by the ball, ladies and gentlemen,” said Buckley. “Reporter down. Megen Telles goes down hard. The ball has hit her in the tummy. She seems to be okay.”

“Oh, Megan. A for effort,” added Holmes. “Good try.”

