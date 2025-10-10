Credit: Baltimore Orioles

Tributes across the sports media world are pouring in following the death of longtime Washington D.C. and Baltimore area broadcaster Craig Heist.

The Washington Post‘s Commanders beat writer Tom Schad shared the news of Heist’s passing on X, writing, “Craig was an absolute fixture in the local sports media scene for decades — someone you’d see in every press box between D.C. and Baltimore. Always friendly, and kind. Terrible news.” Audacy’s 106.7 The Fan, where Heist had worked since 2013, confirmed his death, issuing the following statement:

“106.7 The Fan is saddened by the passing of our longtime friend and colleague Craig Heist. Craig was a longtime anchor and reporter for 106.7 The Fan and postgame host on the Nationals Radio Network since 2013, and had a storied career at stations across the Mid-Atlantic region,” the station wrote. “But above all, Craig was a husband, friend, and sports lover. Press boxes across the DMV will never be the same without his wide smile and infectious laugh. We will keep his family in our thoughts.”

A 1983 graduate of Salisbury University, Heist spent more than 40 years covering sports in the DMV area, with his beats ranging from local high school teams to the area’s college and professional teams. A three-time Maryland Sportscaster of the Year, he made multiple appearances on the MASN regional sports network and spent 14 years working at WTOP Radio before making the move to 106.7 The Fan in 2013.

As news of Heist’s passing spread on Friday, many took to social media to pay tribute to the longtime sportscaster.

The Orioles are saddened to learn of the passing of Craig Heist, veteran sports broadcaster who covered the team for more than 35 years. We send our condolences to his wife, Suzanne, and the many friends he made throughout his career. pic.twitter.com/o95PnwIuPl — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) October 10, 2025

Heisty was the absolute best. When I first started at WTOP, he was there and was an institution. Always was supportive, energetic, enough of a crank and knowledgeable in literally everything. Then one day, he did something I’ll never forget. Quick thread on the great Craig Heist. https://t.co/4DwxGRxHq6 — Clinton Yates (@clintonyates) October 10, 2025

Craig Heist will always be a World Series champ. Hard working and such a nice guy. RIP. pic.twitter.com/zyUI7vSAt2 — Talk Nats (@TalkNats) October 10, 2025

Craig Heist was my internship boss at WTOP when I was 21. He was incredible to me: a belief & trust in me from someone important that I needed. All these years later, I got to say a small thank you when I was with @MarlinsRadio. RIP my friend. I wouldn’t be here without you💔 pic.twitter.com/cVWfEiaf5N — Scott Kornberg (@ScottKornberg) October 10, 2025

We are saddened by the sudden passing of long-time sports broadcaster, Craig Heist. Heisty’s dedication, professionalism and warm presence were always felt throughout the press box, and he will be missed by many within the Ravens organization and the entire regional sports… pic.twitter.com/C5Abdl2ZmJ — Baltimore Ravens Communications (@Ravens_Comms) October 10, 2025

Heartbroken to hear about Craig Heist, who was a friend with whom I spent so many nights in the Camden Yards press box covering Orioles games the last 15 years. He was one of a kind and so helpful and kind to me (and so many others). Baseball season won’t be the same without him. pic.twitter.com/cSzm6ciacO — Luke Jones (@BaltimoreLuke) October 10, 2025

Sept 20, 1998. I answer the ESPN Radio hotline. It’s Heist. “Hey Pete, they just put the O’s lineup on the scoreboard and there’s no Number 8. There’s no Number 8!! I think this is finally it!” Sure enough. No Cal that day. Craig caught it right away. Of course he did.

RIP… https://t.co/aGhSKimH8N — Peter Gianesini (@PeteG860) October 10, 2025