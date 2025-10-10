Tributes are pouring in after longtime Washington D.C. and Baltimore area broadcaster Craig Heist died at the age of 66. Credit: Baltimore Orioles
Tributes across the sports media world are pouring in following the death of longtime Washington D.C. and Baltimore area broadcaster Craig Heist.

The Washington Post‘s Commanders beat writer Tom Schad shared the news of Heist’s passing on X, writing, “Craig was an absolute fixture in the local sports media scene for decades — someone you’d see in every press box between D.C. and Baltimore. Always friendly, and kind. Terrible news.” Audacy’s 106.7 The Fan, where Heist had worked since 2013, confirmed his death, issuing the following statement:

“106.7 The Fan is saddened by the passing of our longtime friend and colleague Craig Heist. Craig was a longtime anchor and reporter for 106.7 The Fan and postgame host on the Nationals Radio Network since 2013, and had a storied career at stations across the Mid-Atlantic region,” the station wrote. “But above all, Craig was a husband, friend, and sports lover. Press boxes across the DMV will never be the same without his wide smile and infectious laugh. We will keep his family in our thoughts.”

A 1983 graduate of Salisbury University, Heist spent more than 40 years covering sports in the DMV area, with his beats ranging from local high school teams to the area’s college and professional teams. A three-time Maryland Sportscaster of the Year, he made multiple appearances on the MASN regional sports network and spent 14 years working at WTOP Radio before making the move to 106.7 The Fan in 2013.

As news of Heist’s passing spread on Friday, many took to social media to pay tribute to the longtime sportscaster.

