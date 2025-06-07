Screen grab: LEX 18

What’s more annoying: Cicadas or Tennessee Volunteers fans?

In Lexington, Kentucky, it appears the answer is obvious.

On Thursday evening’s broadcast, WLEX-TV (the local NBC affiliate) anchors Larry Smith and Megan Mannering set up a segment focused on cicadas, the notoriously noisy seasonal insects. And in an effort to illustrate just how pesky such bugs can be, the 6 p.m. newscast polled its viewers on whether they find them to be more “annoying” than Rocky Top supporters.

Unsurprisingly, the poll performed by the Lexington NBC affiliate resulted in a consensus among its viewers.

As revealed during the ensuing 7 p.m. newscast, 69 percent of voters declared that Tennessee fans are, in fact, more annoying than cicadas. While neither Smith nor Mannering editorialized the results, their producer agreed that it was the correct outcome.

While tolerance for the buzzing sound that cicadas make may vary, it’s not exactly a unique thought outside of Knoxville that Volunteer fans are some of the most annoying in college sports, especially if you happen to be one of their primary rivals in the SEC East. To many (including perhaps this Ohio State alum of an author), Tennessee fans sure do a lot of talking for a program that hasn’t won anything significant since Tee Martin was at quarterback, while simultaneously coasting on their conference’s reputation, which was largely built by teams that don’t wear light orange.

Sure, you might travel well when your team plays a road game in the College Football Playoff, but all that meant was taking an expensive trip to see a 42-17 beatdown byway of the Buckeyes on a cold Columbus night. Anyways, what were we talking about again? Cicadas? Oh yeah, they’re pretty annoying too.