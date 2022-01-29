Les Shapiro, a mainstay of Colorado sports broadcasting, has died at the age of 65. Shapiro passed away after a five-year battle with lung cancer even though he never smoked.

In a statement, Shapiro’s family said that Les was at home as his immediate family spent the last four days “joking around, telling stories, and reading him the messages you all sent.”

After stints in Phoenix, AZ and Peoria, IL, Shapiro spent the majority of his career in the Denver area. Spending 15 years at CBS affiliate KCNC in Denver before going to Fox affiliate KDVR, Shapiro covered such memorable Denver sporting events as the Broncos’ Super Bowl wins in 1997, 1998, and 2015 as well as the Colorado Avalanche’s Stanley Cup wins in 1996 and 2001.

In later years, Shapiro shifted to radio and worked for ESPN Radio and Mile High Sports. Altitude TV host Vic Lombardi was especially close to Shapiro. Shapiro mentored many people over the years and he mentored Lombardi. Lombardi, who survived prostate cancer, hosted a podcast with Shapiro called We Are Unstoppable, a podcast about “sharing inspirational stories from great athletes, celebrities, and the most brilliant minds in medicine on how to beat adversity to win in life.” Lombardi posted this video of Shapiro singing with his son.

Shapiro also spent lots of time supporting charitable efforts, being a host for events for Denver Health, The Lupus Foundation, Make-A-Wish, and the National Jewish Hospital.

Many paid their respects to Les and his family.

RIP to a Denver legend, Les Shapiro. He was a fantastic reporter, and an even better person. Our thoughts go out to all of his family and loved ones. — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 29, 2022

Rest In Peace, Les Shapiro. The longtime Denver TV and radio sports journalist has died, per a post from his family on his Facebook page. Les was so passionate about sports, quick with a joke and very nice to me during my tenure in Denver. Thinking of you, my friend. pic.twitter.com/DzqhegkseC — Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) January 29, 2022

Some wonderful moments from @LesShapiro in action from the @CBSDenver archives RIP to a legend https://t.co/DNxoNJdqXn — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) January 29, 2022

I just found out that my friend Les Shapiro passed away. Les did more for me in my career than anyone and it’s not even close. He did so much for so many. I am so sorry. My condolences to his family. Les will be missed so much. — Rod Mackey (@Rod9sports) January 29, 2022

Today we mourn the passing of one of Les Shapiro. Les and I developed a friendship that started during my five seasons with the #BroncosCountry When I decided to join the media Les was always there to offer his support. I’m going to miss my friend. RIP Les “Love You Brother” ? pic.twitter.com/LeugWgQVZY — Nick Ferguson (@NickFerguson_25) January 29, 2022

It was a treat to talk w/ Les Shapiro in between radio shows as mine was ending & his was starting. Those 3 minutes each day were a highlight, not only because a Denver sports media legend was willing to engage with me, but because Les was such a humble & nice guy. Rest well Les. — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) January 29, 2022

Rest in peace @LesShapiro — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 29, 2022

