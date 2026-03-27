Credit: YES Network

The difficulty that sports fans have in finding where their favorite team is playing in an endless maze of streaming apps and television networks sounds like a plot to a Curb Your Enthusiasm episode. So it’s only fitting that YES Network would employ Larry David in its latest commercial in advertising Yankees games on the network.

David is of course a noted Yankees fan who brought the team into some very famous storylines while writing Seinfeld. This spot sees him frustrated flipping through channels trying to find the Yankees game, which as we know is a common occurrence for fans of the team.

However, the comedic legend has access that not most fans share. He’s able to personally call Yankees television announcer Michael Kay to get his assistance in finding the Yankees game with a voice command to his remote to turn on the Yankees on YES Network.

Say YES to our new Yankees commercial with Larry David! Watch now. pic.twitter.com/5YTEV6cFjZ — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 27, 2026

It’s a tad ironic that the commercial is built on how hard it is to watch a Yankees game since that’s a very real problem for the fanbase.

As Andrew Marchand noted at The Athletic, Yankees fans might need upwards of ten platforms and five subscriptions to watch the Bronx Bombers this year. A major source of that frustration is the 21 games streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime in the market. Naturally, the Yankees were also a draw for Netflix, who had exclusive rights to their Opening Night game against the San Francisco Giants, requiring one more added subscription. And you can imagine how Yankees fans felt seeing Bert Kreischer instead of their YES Network broadcasters.

Michael Kay himself has been very open about how difficult it is, especially for older baseball fans, to try to follow their team through the insane fragmentation of the market. Who better to represent the plight of old, frustrated baseball fans than Larry David?