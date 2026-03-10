Credit: NBC Sports Bay Area

Kylen Mills is heading back to the Bay Area.

NBC Sports Bay Area announced Monday that Mills will host Giants Pregame Live and Giants Postgame Live this season, leading the network’s studio coverage surrounding live Giants games. She’ll be joined by former Giants players Shawn Estes, Rich Aurilia, Sergio Romo, and George Kontos, along with longtime coach and executive Ron Wotus, who will rotate as analysts.

“Kylen is an incredibly talented and versatile sports media professional who has excelled in delivering great experiences for fans in her roles covering Northern California sports and national events,” NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California president and general manager Matt Murphy said in a statement. “We’re pleased to welcome her back and add her to our already talented team of analysts, producers, and staff.”

Mills isn’t new to NBC Sports Bay Area. She’s worked for the network before, hosting Athletics pregame and postgame shows and reporting on San Jose State football. She also spent time at KRON-TV as a sports anchor and reporter, worked for PAC-12 Networks, and co-hosted the Locked-On Warriors podcast. More recently, she’s been hosting studio shows for the Big Ten Network while also doing play-by-play for soccer, volleyball, and women’s basketball

Her soccer background has opened doors beyond the Bay Area. Ion named Mills to lead studio coverage for NWSL broadcasts in March 2025 alongside ESPN veteran Seb Salazar. Scripps Sports President Brian Lawlor praised Mills at the time as “a distinguished sportscaster whose extensive on-air analyst experience and deep understanding of soccer from her own time on the pitch make her an invaluable addition to our team.

Mills also handled play-by-play duties for an all-female broadcast of a Mavericks-Grizzlies game on MavsTV in March 2025, celebrating International Women’s Day, alongside Raegan Pebley and Dana Larson.

Now, she’s returning to the Bay Area to host pregame and postgame shows for a team she’s familiar with from her previous work in the region. The show’s debut is March 27, when the Giants open the season against the Cardinals. Mills will be on the air before and after, leading NBC Sports Bay Area’s studio coverage for a team coming off a disappointing 2025 season that saw them finish 81-81 and miss the playoffs.