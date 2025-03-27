Photo Credit: SNY

Keith Hernandez played more than 2,000 MLB games at first base, and he’s in his 20th season working as a TV analyst on New York Mets games. Yet he saw something at first base he’d never seen before Thursday.

Hernandez could not hide his surprise at first-base umpire Rob Drake’s positioning during the sixth inning of Thursday’s game against the Houston Astros. Drake stood in front of the first-base coach, just behind the bag.

“Rob Drake over at first base, look where he’s positioned,” Hernandez said incredulously. “How’s he going to call a bullet down the right-field line fair or foul, if it’s close? I’ve never seen that, that positioning by a first-base umpire, in my playing days, not even in Little League.”

“I would have to think that that’s an adjustment that Major League Baseball has made. He wouldn’t be doing that on his own,” noted SNY play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen.

“Of course, of course,” Hernandez agreed. “I don’t know whose brainchild that is.”

“Maybe it’s to improve the calls on pick-off plays,” Cohen guessed.

“What about the bullet down the line? That’s a tough angle for the first-base umpire,” Hernandez said.

“It’s also in the first-base coach’s way,” Cohen said.

A former first baseman himself, Keith Hernandez, is absolutely miffed about where Rob Drake is standing. “I don’t know who’s brainchild that is.” pic.twitter.com/0rjFenNQIC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 27, 2025



The broadcast cut to a shot of third-base umpire Malachi Moore, standing down the left-field line in a more traditional umpire position.

Cohen and Hernandez also talked about the dangers of the umpire standing in that spot, noting that base coaches wear helmets for protection.

“The umpire, if he’s going to play there, should probably be wearing a helmet, too,” Cohen said.