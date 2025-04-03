Photo Credit: SNY

Keith Hernandez got caught on a hot mic Wednesday night calling out some bad hitting by both the New York Mets and Miami Marlins in the 10th inning.

As the SNY broadcast came back to start the 11th inning in Miami, the camera cut to a wide-angle shot of LoanDepot Park.

“Piss-poor hitting,” Hernandez grumbled.

“Piss-poor hitting.” – Keith Hernandez with a hot-mic moment coming out of commercial 😬 pic.twitter.com/Bxqt5NCyIR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 2, 2025



The comment sounded even more surreal when the upbeat SNY bumper music began playing several seconds later and play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen read a cheery announcement for sponsor Infiniti: “New York Mets baseball on SNY is brought to you by Infiniti. Experience the Infiniti lineup at your local retailer today.”

Two quick observations. As some fans noted, with Hernandez, you can’t be sure that was a hot-mic moment. It sounds almost like something he might be prone to say in the middle of an inning.

Also, he had a very good point. The 10th inning was a mess for both the Mets and Marlins. The Mets had runners on first and third with no outs, but then recorded outs on three weakly hit balls.

The Marlins bunted automatic runner Dane Myers over to third to start the bottom of the 10th, but he was out at home trying to score on a grounder, and the Marlins failed to score.

So it was not a pretty inning, which led some to speculate Hernandez actually said “piss-poor inning.”

he said “inning” not hitting but still hilarious nonetheless — LONG LIVE ARSON JUDGE/Sabres fan by default (@bufNYY161st) April 3, 2025

Fans loved the comment, either way.

Keith telling it how it is https://t.co/sMxfl2IP9U — John (@johnwallst) April 3, 2025



The Mets scored two runs in the top of the 11th to win, 6-5.