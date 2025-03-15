Photo Credit: SNY

Keith Hernandez offered some advice for any men who might have been watching SNY’s broadcast of Friday’s Grapefruit League game between the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets — say no to facelifts.

The longtime color analyst discussed the matter during the fourth inning.

“I think it’s funny,” Hernandez said. “You know, all those tightening up as it’s, the –”

“I’m not sure where you’re going with this,” play-by-play man Gary Apple interjected. “But I’m interested to hear.”

“The things you tweak,” Hernandez said, briefly lifting the cheeks on both sides of his face up. “They never look good on a man. You know, they never do?”

“You talking about a facelift?” Apple asked.

“Yes,” Hernandez said. “Never looks good on a man. So I strongly, strongly urge all men out there, don’t do it.”

PSA from Keith to all men: don’t get a facelift. 😂 pic.twitter.com/gbazEvtJ7F — SNY (@SNYtv) March 14, 2025

“Plastic surgeons around America are screaming at you right now,” Apple added.

Hernandez would not be swayed.

“It doesn’t look good on men for some reason,” he said. “It doesn’t.”

Well, there you have it.

There are still nearly two full weeks to go before the Mets open their regular season against the Houston Astros on March 27th. Hernandez, though, already appears to be in midseason form.