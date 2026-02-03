Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Keith Hernandez revealed the details of his new SNY contract before it was even signed.

The 72-year-old New York Mets analyst appeared on the First Time Listener Long Time Caller podcast with Newsday’s Laura Albanese and confirmed he’s cutting his schedule from 110 games to at least 90 starting this season as part of what he expects to be a three-year deal.

“I believe I’m cutting back to 91 games from 110,” Hernandez said on the podcast. “It’ll be — if it’s signed — it’ll hopefully be a three-year deal. I’m not supposed to talk about this, but it’ll be cut back to 90, and you know, we’re not getting any younger up there in the booth. They’ve got to start looking around for people that are going to have to fill our shoes when the time comes.”

Newsday’s Anthony Rieber reported Tuesday that Hernandez has since reached a contract agreement with SNY, finalizing the reduced schedule and making the three-year extension official. The deal ensures Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez, and Ron Darling will work their 21st consecutive season together, maintaining what’s been regarded as the best broadcast booth in baseball.

The reduced workload marks the first time Hernandez has officially scaled back his schedule since joining SNY when the network launched in 2006. He’s been working 110 games per season for years, handling the bulk of the regular season schedule alongside Cohen and Darling. Cutting to 91 games means Hernandez will miss roughly one out of every six Mets broadcasts, opening up more opportunities for SNY to get Daniel Murphy reps in the booth as Hernandez’s eventual successor.

Hernandez has been open about the physical toll of maintaining his current schedule. The 86-mile drive from his Sag Harbor home to Citi Field has worn on him as he’s gotten older.

The reduced schedule aligns with what Hernandez told the New York Post last year about following Ralph Kiner’s blueprint. Kiner broadcast Mets games for 45 years and gradually scaled back his workload in his final seasons, allowing the team to transition new voices into the booth.

SNY has been working on that transition. The network expanded Murphy’s role last season, getting him more reps in the booth during games Hernandez was — and wasn’t — calling. He’s the obvious choice to eventually take over Hernandez’s spot, but that day isn’t coming anytime soon. Hernandez just signed for three more years, and even at 91 games per season, he’ll still be the primary analyst for the majority of Mets telecasts.