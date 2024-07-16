Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reporter Kayla Burton is heading back home. Burton, a Boston-area native, is joining NBC Sports Boston as a multi-platform host and reporter.

The network announced the news on Tuesday.

In a release, NBC Sports Boston praised Burton’s “infectious energy for storytelling,” and Burton said she was “truly honored and excited” to join the network.

“We are thrilled to have Kayla join us as a member of the NBC Sports Boston team,” said Kevin Miller, who is the Vice President of Content Creation & Strategy for NBC Sports Boston in the release. “Kayla’s infectious energy for storytelling and her passion for the area as a Boston native, combined with her multiplatform experiences, will be essential as we continue to evolve our content and connect with our audiences.”

“I am truly honored and excited to be working with NBC Sports Boston, where I’m back home covering the sports city of champions,” said Burton in the announcement. “Being born and raised in the Boston area, I have a sincere passion for its fan base, community, and sports franchises. As a journalist, I enjoy storytelling with accuracy and authenticity. I love it here and cannot wait to get started.”

Before joining NBC Sports Boston, Burton had stints at ESPN and NFL Network. At ESPN, Burton served as a sideline reporter for the network’s college football and UFL coverage this past season. She worked with the pair of Dave Flemming and Brock Osweiler during this past college football season, and Lowell Galindo, Tom Luginbill, and Harry Douglas during spring UFL coverage.

