Credit: Kasey Hudson on LinkedIn

Kasey Hudson won’t be returning to NESN.

The host and reporter announced on social media Tuesday that the network will not be renewing her contract, ending a stint in Boston that lasted just over a year.

“While this isn’t the outcome I had hoped for, I’m incredibly thankful for the opportunity to learn, grow, and begin building relationships within one of the most passionate and respected sports markets in the world,” Hudson wrote.

Some personal news. Unfortunately, I recently learned that NESN will not be renewing my contract. While this isn’t the outcome I had hoped for, I’m incredibly thankful for the opportunity to learn, grow, and begin building relationships within one of the most passionate and… pic.twitter.com/YhNSjW7clQ — Kasey Hudson (@TheSportsKase) June 2, 2026

Hudson joined NESN in January 2025 through the network’s Women of NESN Emerging Talent program, bringing with her eight years of Lightning coverage at Florida National News. She also had stints at SNY and SportsGrid and worked as an NHL analytical storyteller for CBS Sports. At NESN, she co-hosted the Respect Her Game women’s sports podcast, contributed to Boston Has Entered the Chat and Unobstructed Views, and took part in the network’s all-female Red Sox broadcast last August.

“The next steps are admittedly a little scary,” Hudson wrote. “This industry can be unpredictable, and there’s always uncertainty when one chapter comes to an end — but I remain hopeful and excited for what’s ahead. Boston will always hold a special place in my heart.”