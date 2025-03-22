Photo Credit: Kansas Jayhawks

Bob Davis, the longtime voice of Kansas Jayhawks sports who also had a lengthy stint broadcasting Kansas City Royals games, died Thursday at age 80.

KU Athletics announced the news Friday. Davis’ wife of 53 years, Linda, passed away March 13 after a battle with Parkinson’s.

The Topeka native began broadcasting Kansas basketball and football games in 1984 and became well known as the “Voice of the Jayhawks” until his retirement in 2016. Along the way, he earned plenty of honors, including 13 Kansas Sportscaster of the Year Awards and a spot in the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

He left behind many memorable calls.

Remembering the legendary Bob Davis through his most unforgettable calls. pic.twitter.com/27b71Namol — Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) March 21, 2025

“We lost a KU legend in Bob Davis, who was the voice of the Jayhawks for decades,” Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self said (via KU Athletics). “Bob was not only superior at his craft, but he was also a terrific, humble and unselfish person that gave so much of himself to so many. Our hearts go out to the entire family, especially with his wonderful wife Linda passing just last week.”

Davis also stayed busy beyond KU athletics. He broadcast games on TV and radio for the Royals from 1997 to 2013. He also called NCAA games for CBS Radio, working the NCAA Women’s Final Four in 1990, 1992, and 1994 through 1997.

Fans and colleagues paid tribute to Davis Friday.

Bob Davis called KU basketball for more than three decades and broadcast the Royals for 16 years in the 90s and 2000s. A genuinely great and kind man. And one of the voices that made me fall in love with sports. https://t.co/kkgopUTnK5 — Rustin Dodd (@rustindodd) March 21, 2025

RIP to one of the great voices in KC sports history (KU, Royals, Ft. Hays St., Women’s F4) 4 yrs ago, he & @JeffBollig discussed their book “The Dream is Real” on SportsBeat KC pod. This opens with 2 of Bob’s favorite calls https://t.co/CiXXSsOKJw https://t.co/im0lT4qis3 — Blair Kerkhoff (@BlairKerkhoff) March 21, 2025

An absolute legend. He was an inspiration for me to get into the broadcasting business. His voice and cadence calling KU games was unmatched. I would sync up my tv to the radio to hear his calls. What I would give to have radio tapes of his games. He was just the best. https://t.co/fOJDWtAoc4 — Clinton Corley (@clintonINC) March 21, 2025



Davis is survived by his son, Steven, daughter-in-law Katie and grandchildren Landon, Will, Millie and Hattie. Steven Davis followed in his father’s footsteps and is the broadcaster for Kansas women’s basketball and the Arkansas Travelers in the Double-A Texas League.