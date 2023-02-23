There’s often a lot written on the dangers of reporting on foreign wars, but there are also times where journalists are injured or slain on the job much closer to home. The latest example of that comes from Orlando, where Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons was killed and photojournalist Jesse Walden was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. That shooting came while Lyons and Walden were reporting on the earlier shooting of a 38-year-old woman.

A dedicated and motivated reporter, Dylan was shot and killed while working at the scene of a homicide. Spectrum News remembers our fallen colleague. https://t.co/264x3y8Lup — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) February 23, 2023

A nine-year-old girl was also killed in a separate shooting Wednesday afternoon, with that shooting believed to be linked to the others. 19-year-old suspect Keith Melvin Moses has been detained by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office:

This is 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, the suspect in a series of shootings today that left three dead, in OCSO custody. This is a sad day for our community. Three were murdered today, including a woman in her 20s, a 9-year-old girl and a @MyNews13 employee. pic.twitter.com/DXXkxzRHl5 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 23, 2023

Lyons, 24, attended the University of Central Florida and graduated with a degree in journalism and political science. He worked as an TV anchor and reporter on the student station there from 2017-19, and also as a sports reporter and editor at the Knight News student newspaper in 2018 and 2019. He also interned in news at 90.7 WFME, WFTV 9 (ABC), and WKMG 6 (CBS) during his college days, and served as the president of the Orlando chapter of the Radio Television Digital News Association from August 2017 to April 2019. After graduation, he spent three years working at Gainesville ABC affiliate WCJB as a reporter and anchor, then joined Spectrum News 13 as a reporter last July.

Walden graduated from New Mexico State in 2016 with a degree in creative media (film/cinema/video studies). Since then, he worked at KRWG (PBS/NPR) in Las Cruces for five months, then at KOB (NBC) in Albuquerque for four years, then at KSTU (Fox) in Salt Lake City for a year and a half before joining Spectrum News 13 as a photojournalist last April.

The death of Lyons and the critical injury to Walden hit many in the journalism world hard. One example of that came from Luana Munoz, an anchor for NBC affiliate WESH-2, who broke down while covering the scene live:

“This is every reporter’s worst nightmare.” @Luana_Munoz – I couldn’t agree more. Thank you for your raw reporting tonight on such a difficult day.pic.twitter.com/J9dqrvQ56L — Mireya Villarreal (@ABCMireya) February 23, 2023

There were also emotional moments in Spectrum News 13’s coverage of this Thursday morning:

Some tears, understandably, on Spectrum News 13 this morning, one day after reporter Dylan Lyons was murdered on the job. "I'm sorry. We're not robots. We're news people." pic.twitter.com/OKiwU5tOy9 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 23, 2023

Here are some of the many other tributes that have poured in for Lyons, and thoughts that have poured in for Walden:

Our hearts are also with the other shooting victims today, their families, and the entire community. Too many lives are being ripped apart by gun violence. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) February 23, 2023

Two @MyNews13 journalists were shot while covering a shooting Wednesday, underscoring the dangers journalists face everyday. SPJ sends its deepest sympathies to Dylan Lyons' family, friends and colleagues and wishes Jesse Walden a quick recovery. https://t.co/LWvtqmhoHK pic.twitter.com/6W7xyVh4MF — Society of Professional Journalists (@spj_tweets) February 23, 2023

I had the chance to work alongside Dylan while we were journalism students at #UCF. He was kind. He was passionate. He was a hard worker. This tragic news is hard to comprehend. I'm praying for his family and @MyNews13. https://t.co/INz4HtHL9B — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) February 23, 2023

A memorial has been set up for Dylan Lyons out front of UCF School of Communication. I’ve spoken with former teachers who say Dylan was an exceptional student. The Knight community is shaken up. pic.twitter.com/Y8Nt56yjcY — Dave Puglisi (@DavePuglisiTV) February 23, 2023

Every reporter can relate to Dylan Lyons. I wrote about him, and the grind and gripes and joys of local news, for @Poynter: https://t.co/7iuBYtZ8v6 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 23, 2023

Dylan Lyons – the journalist shot and killed on Wednesday while covering an earlier shooting incident – was just 24. "When he was out of the news station, he was still talking about how much he wanted to succeed at his job". https://t.co/j55iT89AyX — Jodie Ginsberg (@jodieginsberg) February 23, 2023

“He loved the community, telling the stories of people, reporting on the news” Much love to Dylan’s family, friends and team at @MyNews13 ❤️‍?https://t.co/JSvYjZiWzs — Max Chesnes (@MaxChesnes) February 23, 2023

"He took his job very seriously. He loved his career. He loved the community, telling the stories, reporting on the news, and was passionate about what he did." Dylan Lyons was in the right place at the right time, but in a nation with the wrong gun laws. https://t.co/dSjXUGgC8w — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 23, 2023

Say a prayer for Jesse Walden this morning. The News 13 photojournalist was critically injured in the shooting that killed his colleague Dylan Lyons Wednesday. @fox35orlando pic.twitter.com/S9p2x8Tajf — Ryan Elijah (@ryanelijah) February 23, 2023

Here’s an update on our Spectrum News 13 colleague Photojournalist Jesse Walden. He was critically injured in the random shooting attack that killed our reporter and friend Dylan Lyons: pic.twitter.com/M6WyaUCRWs — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) February 23, 2023

It’s positive to hear that Walden is in good spirits. Our thoughts go out to him during his recovery, and to all of Lyons’ family and friends, and to all the journalists shaken up by this. And while the particular circumstances here were unique, the dangers for journalists are not new. As Jodie Ginsberg, president of the Committee To Protect Journalists, wrote, journalist killings rose 50 percent in 2022, and most of those deaths weren’t in war zones:

The majority of journalists killed in 2022 were killed outside of war zones. Local journalists are particularly at risk. https://t.co/TaXdIngUAm — Jodie Ginsberg (@jodieginsberg) February 23, 2023

For those who would like to donate to Lyons’ funeral expenses, a GoFundMe is here, as his fiancée Casey Lynn relayed:

https://t.co/7LB80ysVuQ The love of my life was murdered. I will never be the same person ever again. Please help my family and I during this time. pic.twitter.com/3dHrNcdIKK — Casey Lynn (@Caseyswim1996) February 23, 2023

As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, that fundraiser had raised more than $27,000, beyond its $25,000 goal.

[Spectrum News 13; photo from GoFundMe]