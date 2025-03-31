What is going on with Rafael Devers? Jonathan Papelbon offered a theory on Sunday, after the Boston Red Sox lost the finale of the four-game series with the Texas Rangers.

During Extra Innings Live, the postgame show that airs on NESN following Red Sox games, Papelbon discussed what he thinks is going on with the slumping slugger with co-hosts Tom Caron and Jim Rice.

“Maybe he’s out of shape,” Papelbon said. “Maybe we gotta trim a little bit of fat, Jim. You know what happens when you trim fat?”

“Well, we know they’re not in hitting shape, right? Because they’re not hitting. OK,” Rice replied. “We’re talking about trimming fat. What happens?”

“Pigs squeal,” Papelbon answered.

“Where is this going?” Caron responded.

“I’m just saying, you trim fat, pigs squeal,” Papelbon repeated. “That’s what you’re looking for, your pigs to squeal. And hit home runs. But is it the shoulders? Is he in shape? We don’t know these things. But to me, it looks like the swing is just a little bit behind.”

“Maybe [Rafael Devers] is out of shape… Maybe we gotta trim a little bit of fat… Know what happens when you trim fat? Pigs squeal… You trim fat, pigs squeal. That’s what you’re looking for- your pigs to squeal. They hit home runs.” – Jonathan Papelbon (h/t: @gfstarr1) pic.twitter.com/iJy2mtRX2K — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 30, 2025

Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald later noted on X that “Apparently, ‘Pigs squeal’ is Pap’s way of saying the bats will make noise.'”

Apparently “Pigs squeal” is Pap’s way of saying the bats will make noise. And people thought Eckersley had some creative terminology! — Gabrielle Starr (@gfstarr1) March 30, 2025

Caron also noted in the video that Devers began playing in spring training late. So, it’s not outrageous to think that he might not be in great shape yet.

While he did draw a walk, Devers went 0-for-4 in Sunday’s 3-2 loss. To start the season, he’s now 0-for-16. Devers also struck out several times, moving that total to 12.

So, Papelbon’s overall point about Devers is not wrong — even if his articulation of it was a tad unusual.