Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

John Wall is picking up another media gig.

The five-time NBA All-Star was announced as part of Prime Video’s new troupe of NBA contributors this past summer. Wall will also appear on NBA TV’s new studio show The Association, which is set to air weeknights on the league-owned network. And now, Wall is adding some local coverage to the mix as well.

According to a report by Scott Allen in the Washington Post, Wall is set to contribute as a studio analyst for the Washington D.C.-area Monumental Sports Network this season. The former Washington Wizard will work approximately 15 games for the network, appearing on Wizards Pregame Live and Wizards Postgame Live. His first assignment will come on Nov. 8 when the Wizards host Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks.

“John is arguably one of the most iconic players in franchise history, and I think for a generation of Wizards fans, he was the franchise player that they engaged with,” Monumental Sports & Entertainment president Zach Leonsis told the Washington Post. “It’s exciting for him to be part of the organization again. We really hope that John loves the experience and we can grow this into the future.”

“Washington, D.C., will always be my second home,” Wall said in a statement. “The city, the fans and the Wizards organization have all played a huge role in my life and career.”

In addition to Wall, Monumental is bringing on former Wizard Brendan Haywood for a handful of fill-in spots in relief of game analyst Drew Gooden. Haywood, who works with NBA TV and calls college basketball for NBC Sports, will debut on Monumental this Saturday for Magic-Wizards.