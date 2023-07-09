Elly De La Cruz stealing home. Jul 8, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) slides safely into home ahead of the tag by Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
Something remarkable happened for the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, and the man on the mic for it received plenty of plaudits for his handling of the situation. John Sadak has been the Reds’ primary local TV announcer on Bally Sports Ohio since the 2021 season, following the resignation of Thom Brennaman near the end of the 2020 season. And Sadak delivered an impressive call of Cincinnati rookie shortstop Elly De La Cruz stealing second, third, and home during the same at-bat:

As many noted after this, De La Cruz made some incredible Reds and MLB history here:

And the way Sadak called this earned him quite a bit of praise:

In February 2021, Sadak told MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon he was incredibly excited about getting this opportunity with the Reds, mentioning how he wrote every team he could think of during the COVID-19 pandemic to see if he could get more work:

“To be honest, I wrote every team in Major League Baseball in the teeth of the pandemic,” Sadak told MLB.com. “I went eight months with no work, no income. I found myself walking or running my neighborhood pretty much on a daily basis just to cleanse my mind and find some form of sanity. I thought it was a great opportunity to try to connect with people. I’ve done that before.”

…After reaching out to clubs—including the Reds—last year, Sadak received no replies. His agent submitted his resume tape to Fox Sports Ohio. The network and the Reds finally responded in January.

“I was floored. It came out of nowhere to some extent. I reached out, [my agent] submitted material as well, but that was months earlier. I was super excited, beyond pumped. It went fairly quickly,” Sadak said. “You realize the odds that are continually terrible to try and make it in an industry like this are getting better.”

Beyond his work with the Reds, Sadak’s game calls have also been broadcast on the networks of ESPN, CBS, Westwood One, Fox, and many other companies. And the 43-year-old announcer is far from new to this. But it is cool to see him doing well with the Reds, and to see him get the chance to call such a historic moment, and do so in a way that resonated with many fans.

