Credit: NBC Sports Philly

Keith Hernandez might not have been talking about the hot dog, but John Kruk was.

Once upon a time, the New York Mets broadcaster found himself captivated by a woman savoring a hot dog. Meanwhile, on Saturday, Kruk was pretty much taking the exact opposite approach. Not too long ago, SNY’s kidcaster took aim at Hernandez for daring to put ketchup on his hot dog. But Kruk? He’s not nearly as judgmental when it comes to toppings.

For the NBC Sports Philadelphia analyst, it’s all about the placement.

During the Phillies’ 11-6 win over the Washington Nationals on Saturday afternoon, Kruk couldn’t help but ask, “What is that?”

It was, without question, two hot dogs absolutely drenched in ketchup. But it wasn’t just the amount of ketchup — the placement had Kruk doing a double-take. Now, Nationals Park isn’t exactly famous for its food options, certainly not like Citizens Bank Park or Citi Field, so if you need to load your hot dog up with ketchup to make it edible, that’s your prerogative.

Just make sure you’re not doing it in front of Kruk.

“Not good. Not good placement,” Kruk quipped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC Sports Philadelphia (@nbcsphilly)

Indeed.

The same Kruk who quietly signed an extension this offseason is the same guy who’ll extol the virtues of drinking in Montreal and perhaps even ask for an adult beverage mid-game. But if he ever asks for a hot dog with ketchup anytime soon, make sure you come correct.

Placement is everything; in Kruk’s world, you better believe that extends to your condiments.