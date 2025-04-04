Message to tech support: Please help John Kruk, he’s locked out of his email account, and he’s complaining about it during the Philadelphia Phillies broadcast.

Kruk has shared many of his bizarre and fascinating adventures through the years during broadcasts. So Kruk complaining about not being able to log into his email during Thursday’s game against the Colorado Rockies isn’t as interesting, say, as the time he got awakened by a giraffe.

But Kruk’s email woes, while frustrating to him, were very entertaining to fans. Kruk’s problems began when he tried to log into his MLB TV account. That account, like most, is associated with an email account. That’s where Kruk ran into trouble.

“Well in between innings I’m toying with this MLB thing and man is it just winning,” a frustrated Kruk said during the bottom of the fourth inning.

“Did you get the password?” play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy asked.

“No, it says I can’t get emails on that email,” Kruk said.

McCarthy: “Right, because you have to try to reset the password.”

Kruk: “I know, but when I try to reset the password, I go to the new one and it doesn’t do anything.”

McCarthy: “Are you sure you still have that account?”

Kruk: “I have no idea — apparently not.”

Can someone please help John Kruk get into his email? pic.twitter.com/ZeqIIPVJsF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 3, 2025

By the way, the Phillies hitter during most of this conversation was … Nick Castellanos. Because of course it was. One could almost imagine Castellanos crushing a home run at that precise second, with McCarthy saying in a spot-on Thom Brennaman delivery, ‘There’s a drive deep into left field by Castellanos‘ — hey John, try checking your caps key when you enter your password.”

McCarthy, who certainly never dreamed he’d spend so much time trying to troubleshoot Kruk’s email problems, said they should talk to a team official, who could probably help resolve the issue.

This was vintage Kruk. Hopefully he can get logged in. If not, I’m sure we’ll hear more about it in a future game.