Jun 21, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cole Hamels speaks during a ceremony before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park.

The Philadelphia Phillies have a new face in their broadcast booth, and while Cole Hamels will see only a limited role this season, colleague John Kruk is already nominating him for All-Star honors.

OK, technically, the Phillies color analyst nominated Hamels as the “sexiest broadcaster in all of sports,” in a brief but hilarious segment during Sunday’s Phillies-Baltimore Orioles broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Hamels will join the Phillies TV booth for one game a month this season. The Phillies legend and 2008 World Series MVP was hired this offseason as a special advisor to baseball operations.

Play-by-play man Tom McCarthy noted Hamels’ new role in the booth.

“Cole’s going to be doing a couple of games with us this spring,” McCarthy said.

“Oh, I forgot to add him in to the sexiest broadcast team in all of sports,” Kruk said. “Oh boy.”

“Good-looking fella, good-looking fella,” McCarthy said.

“You ain’t lying there,” Kruk concluded.

Just for a frame of reference, here’s Hamels last year in a Phillies broadcast appearance. He’s got the type of look you would expect from someone nicknamed “Hollywood.”

Cole Hamels’ last start in a Phillies uniform was “perfect” and a “Hollywood ending” according to the man himself. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1NpYlkNouZ — Gregg Murphy (@GMurphPhils) June 23, 2024



A funny moment, but if you’re ranking the funniest things the colorful Kruk has ever said during a broadcast, this might not even make the top 20. He is the gift that keeps on giving, not just for Phillies faithful, but all baseball fans.