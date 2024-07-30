Joe Buck and Chip Caray Joe Buck and Chip Caray worked the TV broadcast for the St. Louis Cardinals game Monday night. Photo Credit: St. Louis Cardinals
Local NetworksMLBBy Arthur Weinstein on

Joe Buck. Chip Caray.

Together, in the TV booth calling a St. Louis Cardinals game.

That scenario sounds like a scene straight from the 1950s and 1960s. Buck and Caray were mere children in the late 1960s of course, but Buck’s father, Jack, and Caray’s grandfather, Harry Caray, were the longtime voices of the Cardinals during that era. While both men also had extensive broadcasting credits elsewhere — Buck calling NFL and network MLB games, Caray as the Chicago Cubs’ longtime TV voice — they’re still legends among Cardinals fans.

So what could be better than putting (Joe) Buck and (Chip) Caray back together?

The Cardinals had planned to do that for a game in late May, but it got rained out, setting up Monday night’s broadcast of the game against the Texas Rangers.


Bally Sports Midwest even created some phenomenal throwback videos showing highlights of Jack Buck and Harry Caray from back in the day.


Caray donned his grandfather’s signature glasses. The pair shared stories, including Buck recalling his PBP work as the Cardinals won the 2011 World Series, likening it to his father’s work during the 1991 World Series.


Even fans too young to remember the heyday of the original Buck-Caray duo with the Cardinals appreciated Monday’s fun pairing.


[Bally Sports Midwest]

About Arthur Weinstein

Arthur spends his free time traveling around the U.S. to sporting events, state and national parks, and in search of great restaurants off the beaten path.

View all posts by Arthur Weinstein