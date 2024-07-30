Joe Buck and Chip Caray worked the TV broadcast for the St. Louis Cardinals game Monday night. Photo Credit: St. Louis Cardinals

Joe Buck. Chip Caray.

Together, in the TV booth calling a St. Louis Cardinals game.

That scenario sounds like a scene straight from the 1950s and 1960s. Buck and Caray were mere children in the late 1960s of course, but Buck’s father, Jack, and Caray’s grandfather, Harry Caray, were the longtime voices of the Cardinals during that era. While both men also had extensive broadcasting credits elsewhere — Buck calling NFL and network MLB games, Caray as the Chicago Cubs’ longtime TV voice — they’re still legends among Cardinals fans.

So what could be better than putting (Joe) Buck and (Chip) Caray back together?

The Cardinals had planned to do that for a game in late May, but it got rained out, setting up Monday night’s broadcast of the game against the Texas Rangers.

Update: Joe Buck finally got to be in the St. Louis Cardinals booth to call a game again. ⚾️🎙️pic.twitter.com/Sso4ePUEgs https://t.co/EyHUhjQW9s — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 30, 2024



Bally Sports Midwest even created some phenomenal throwback videos showing highlights of Jack Buck and Harry Caray from back in the day.

Buck.

Caray. Tonight is all about family, legacy, and the great calls of the world’s greatest game. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/EQ5SVNDqJD — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) July 29, 2024

.@Buck: “I guess that’s why we’re here tonight. … There’s Jack on the left and Harry on the right.”

Chip: “It’s terrifying to see your future, isn’t it?” 📺: Bally Sports | 📱: Bally Sports app#STLCards pic.twitter.com/PUvtftJBfB — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) July 30, 2024



Caray donned his grandfather’s signature glasses. The pair shared stories, including Buck recalling his PBP work as the Cardinals won the 2011 World Series, likening it to his father’s work during the 1991 World Series.

An emotional @Buck reflects on his iconic 2011 World Series calls: “For a St. Louis kid [David Freese] to do that, after tying it in the ninth inning, after being the MVP of the NLCS … that game is still the best baseball game I’ve ever seen.” #STLCards pic.twitter.com/zamPgP0gNm — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) July 30, 2024



Even fans too young to remember the heyday of the original Buck-Caray duo with the Cardinals appreciated Monday’s fun pairing.

The best hands down. What do we have to do to have this every night https://t.co/DpdxpI8Gnm — C. K. (@CharlesKershaw8) July 30, 2024

This is probably my all time favorite game!! https://t.co/RZaPT3ynZj — Alyson Dykes (@Alyson1027) July 30, 2024

Listening to Chip and @buck on @BallySportsMW is a blast. They sound like they are enjoying their trip down memory lane as much as we are. https://t.co/Ad6gMRpcdY — Kathleen Nelson (@knelsonmedia) July 30, 2024

I was so annoyed when i saw I wasn’t gonna be home when the original game was supposed to happen, but thankfully it got rained out and now I get to watch Caray and Buck in the booth just like my father did and it’s already been great https://t.co/DeslnaRlpK — Matt Thomas (@ninjam0nk) July 30, 2024

Chip Caray and Joe Buck calling a @Cardinals game together is absolutely splendid! Regardless of the outcome, this game is a bridge between generations of America’s pastime. And THAT is the ultimate allure of the game. Dad to kid to grandkid, and on and on… — John Hancock (@johnrhancock) July 30, 2024

Joe Buck and Chip Caray broadcasting together has been perfection. — Barbarossa (@J1537068885661) July 30, 2024



