It’s been over five months since the last time NBCUniversal made sweeping cuts to their digital sites and RSN’s. Sadly, the trend of having layoffs in sports media has continued into 2021 as a few top Chicago sportswriters from NBC Sports Chicago announced they are out.

Bears reporters JJ Stankevitz and Cam Ellis, along with Blackhawks reporter Scott King, tweeted that they are no longer with NBC Sports Chicago and their last day was Thursday. The Chicago Tribune noted that “NBC Sports Group declined comment” and it’s “not clear” if this is an indication of layoffs at other NBC Sports RSN’s or even if more people in Chicago are on their way out but letting go three notable people on the same day is cause for concern.

Along with covering the Bears, Stankevitz hosted the Under Center Podcast that also included Ellis. Stankevitz was with the company since 2010 and previously covered Notre Dame before switching over to cover the Bears. Ellis had been covering the Bears since 2018 and was previously at NBC Sports Washington while King joined the company in 2019 after covering the Blackhawks elsewhere since 2013.

Stankevitz and Ellis in particular were highly complimentary of each other as they both faced the same fate.

Like so many others in this industry, these three people are looking forward to what’s in store in the future. Hopefully that takes place sooner rather than later.

