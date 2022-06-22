It’s always nice when cameras pan the crowd to highlight fans enjoying a ballgame on a nice summer day, until Jim Edmonds makes it all creepy.

Earlier this week, Bally Sports Midwest showed a young St. Louis Cardinals fan who was peering through a pair of binoculars during their road game with the Milwaukee Brewers.

“There’s really not a bad seat in the house,” Cardinals play-by-play voice Dan McLaughlin said, complimenting Milwaukee’s American Family Field. “But if you got the binoculars, you get the up-close look.”

McLaughlin was referring to an up-close look of the players and the field. But as the Bally Sports Midwest cameras panned from the young Cardinals fan to a shot that included a woman wearing a tank top, Edmonds gave some insight into what he might have used the binoculars for.

What else could he be looking at, Jim? pic.twitter.com/8EoM6cSCoe — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) June 22, 2022

“Wow, he might be looking at something else too,” Edmonds said as McLaughlin stayed quiet.

“You never know,” the former Cardinals centerfielder added with an awkward laugh. “With those things, you could be able to see down the street, maybe he’s checking out the brewery or something.”

I guess there’s technically a slim chance Edmonds didn’t intend to imply the binoculars were being used to check out women. But considering his past appearances in tabloids, Page Six, and The Real Housewives of Orange County, it’s hard not to think his motives were a little creepy.

