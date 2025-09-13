Photo Credit: FanDuel Sports Network Florida

During Friday’s game against the Detroit Tigers, Miami Marlins reporter Jeremy Taché tried to give away hot dogs to fans at LoanDepot Park who could name a player on the team. Finding those fans, though, proved challenging.

“Somebody, name a Marlin, get a hot dog,” Taché said, walking the concourse. “Name a Marlin. Free hot dog for a Marlin.”

With no takers approaching him, Taché approached a fan.

“Can you name a Marlin, sir?” he asked.

“Yeah. Sammy Alcántara,” the fan replied.

The validity of this response can be argued. Because, as Taché noted, the player’s name is actually Sandy Alcántara. Taché, though, was in a generous mood, saying “Sammy works” while granting the fan his free hot dog.

Marlins’ broadcast was dying to hand out hot dogs to anyone who could name just one player on the Marlins 😂 pic.twitter.com/GwxuXXgL48 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 13, 2025

He continued on the quest.

“Name a Marlin, get a hot dog,” Taché said. “Name a Mar — hey, can you name one Marlin. Name one Marlin for one hot dog.”

This fan was up to the task, saying Xavier Edwards. And with that, Taché awarded another well-earned hot dog. But the task was not done.

“Anybody want to name a Marlin for a hot dog?” Taché continued. “Tell me, tell me, tell me. Anybody want to name a Marlin for a hot dog? Sir, can you name a Marlin for one hot dog for free?”

A fan, holding a small child, attempted to clarify the contest.

“Just name a Marlin,” Taché emphasized.

“Xavier Edwards,” the fan replied.

Taché summed up the experience.

“There we go,” he said. “We got two Xavier Edwards. We got one Sammy Alcántara. That’ll do.”

Indeed, it will.