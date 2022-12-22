Much of the United States is being slammed by a major weather event. An Arctic chill has settled in and dumped piles of snow, freezing rain, ice, and dangerous wind chills on dozens of states. It’s not getting any easier for anyone as the day goes on either.

Mornings are tough to work in snowstorms. It’s especially tough on the anchors and reporters who have to go cover the storms. At a national level and a local level, you see a lot of crazy things.

News7 KWWL in Waterloo, Iowa broadcasted one of those crazy things. Sports news anchor Mark Woodley was tasked with braving the stormy conditions. What spawned was a highlight reel of hilarity and agitation for the storm.

Woodley tweeted Thursday morning, “This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzardini the morning show.”

This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show. pic.twitter.com/h0RL9tVQqg — Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 22, 2022

“What better time to ask the sports guy to come in about five hours earlier than he would normally wake up, go stand out in the wind, the snow, and the cold, and tell people not to do the same?” Woodley jokingly asked in the bitter cold. He then joked around, saying he “didn’t even realize there was a 3:30 also in the morning until today.”

Throughout the morning, KWWL cut to Woodley, who said he would “progressively get crankier and crankier.”

And then the jokes continued on, as Woodley questioned why he was outside. “How do I get that Storm Chaser 7 duty? I feel like Clint got the better end of that deal. You know, that thing’s heated, the outdoors currently is not heated.”

Another gem from Woodley? “Well, I’ll tell you what, Ryan,” Woodley said later in the show. “I’ve got good news and I’ve got bad news. The good news is that I can still feel my face right now. The bad news is that I kind of wish I couldn’t.”

The sports anchor joked towards the end of the reel that the network added an extra hour “just because somebody likes torturing me.”

[Mark Woodley]