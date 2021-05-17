Local NetworksNBABy Matt Clapp on

The Brooklyn Nets put together one of the craziest plays of the 2020-21 NBA season on the final day of the regular season. And YES Network play-by-play man Ian Eagle went bonkers.

In the second quarter, the ball deflected all over the place on a Cleveland Cavaliers possession before finally reaching Brooklyn’s Blake Griffin, who immediately threw a no-look behind-the-back pass that Kyrie Irving caught across half-court. Irving then made a touch pass to Mike James, who threw an off-the-backboard pass to Kevin Durant. KD threw down a two-handed jam to complete an insane sequence (which featured only one dribble from Brooklyn).

Eagle: “Dotson… loses it… walkin’ the tightrope. OH! BLAKE GRIFFIN! RAZZLE DAZZLE! OH HOOO! NETS LEVEL! KEVIN DURANT! THE RACK ATTACK! AND ONE OF THE HIGHLIGHTS OF THE YEAR!”

What a ridiculous sequence, and Eagle did a fantastic job to capture the beautiful chaos of the moment.

