Photo Credit: 10TV, WBNS/CBS Columbus.

Columbus news reporter Libby Cathey is certainly ready for the showdown between No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State.

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, 10TV (WBNS, CBS/Columbus) aired a segment that featured Dennis Jeffrey, Chief of Ohio State’s Police Division, discussing how fans at the game should behave and what they should do if they see another fan acting unruly. After Jeffrey’s message, the camera returned to Libby, who had one more message before sending it back to Yolanda Harris in the newsroom.

“And don’t forget, Howns Down,” said Cathey, flashing the Horns Down signal, which is Texas’ famed Hook ’em Horns gesture, only with the fingers pointing down. “Back to you, Yolanda.”

“Don’t do that out there with the Longhorns around,” Harris said. “They will not like that.”

Given that Cathey is in Columbus, we’re going to guess nobody around her had a problem with the Horns Down message. And we can also say that any Texas fans in Columbus for the game shouldn’t be too sensitive about Horns Down, given that they’re going to see that sign a lot throughout the day on Saturday.