The Kansas Jayhawks made the largest comeback in NCAA Tournament National Championship history to beat the North Carolina Tar Heels and win the men’s college basketball title on Monday night in New Orleans.

Kansas trailed by as many as 16 points — and 15 points at halftime — and outscored North Carolina 47-29 in the second half to come away with a 72-69 victory.

First, here’s how the final possession looked and sounded on TBS, with Jim Nantz on the call:

And here’s how it sounded with Kansas radio play-by-play man Brian Hanni on the call:

“Love fades, shoots… HE MISSES! HE MISSES! AND KANSAS WILL WIN! IT’S A BANNER YEAR FOR KANSAS BASKETBALL! YOUR JAYHAWKS ARE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS! OCHAI AGBAJI COMES RUNNING OVER TO GIVE US A HUG! LOVE YOU, BROTHER!”

On the losing side, here’s the North Carolina radio call from Jones Angell:

The Jayhawks are national champions for the fourth time in school history and the first time since 2008.

