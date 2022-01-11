The Georgia Bulldogs took down the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the College Football National Championship on Monday night in Indianapolis. It’s Georgia’s first national title since 1980.

Georgia actually trailed Alabama 18-13 in the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs scored 20 unanswered points in the game’s final eight minutes and nine seconds.

With roughly one minute remaining, Georgia led 26-18, but Alabama had a drive in the works at the Bulldogs’ 44-yard line. However, a Bryce Young pass downfield was intercepted by Georgia’s Kelee Ringo, and that turned into a 79-yard pick-six to put the game away.

First, here’s how the pick-six looked and sounded on the ESPN broadcast with Chris Fowler on the call:

And here’s the call from Scott Howard of the Georgia Bulldogs Sports Radio Network:

The Georgia radio call of the Kelee Ringo pick-six. #CFP ? pic.twitter.com/qGh7MUG13s — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 11, 2022

And here’s the Georgia radio call as the clock ran out. #CFP 🏈 pic.twitter.com/ibo6HA9Cxm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 11, 2022

How about the losing side? Here’s how the pick-six sounded on Alabama radio:

As called on Alabama radio: pic.twitter.com/k9Uu2Rfl0z — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 11, 2022

Related: Everyone loved Kirby Smart’s pick-six reaction