The Kansas City Chiefs took down the Los Angeles Chargers 34-28 in overtime on Thursday Night Football at SoFi Stadium. The fourth quarter was absolutely bonkers (with 29 points scored), and then the game finished on a crazy touchdown on the first drive of overtime.

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce took a five-yard Patrick Mahomes pass and turned it into a 34-yard touchdown for the win. It was an incredible effort from Kelce, giving him 191 receiving yards on the night. The play also featured quite shoddy tackling attempts from the Los Angeles defense.

First, here’s how the play looked and sounded on the Fox broadcast, with Joe Buck — who had an eventful night — on the call:

Travis Kelce to the house for a Chiefs walk-off win! pic.twitter.com/r70bLs7e0n — The Comeback (@thecomeback) December 17, 2021

And here’s a jubilant Chiefs radio call from Mitch Holthus of 106.5 The Wolf:

As called on Chiefs radio: pic.twitter.com/2GixNaV72b — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 17, 2021

“Mahomes takes the snap at his right thigh… dumps it over the middle… caught by Kelce at the 30… spins back and… KELCE AT THE 15-YARD LINE… KELCE AT THE 10, 5, TOUCHDOOOOWN KAAANSAAAS CITY… IN THE BIGGEST AFC WEST GAME IN FIVE YEARS, THE CHIEFS PUT THE HAMMER DOWN, WITH A 34-YARD TOUCHDOWN PASS… MAHOMES TO KELCE… AND THE CHIEFS TAKE A COMMANDING TWO-GAME LEAD IN THE AFC WEST, WITH A GUTSY, GUTSY, GUTSY WIN IN OVERTIME!”

As for the heartbroken losing side, here’s how the Kelce touchdown sounded on Chargers radio:

As called on Chargers radio: pic.twitter.com/VAsGFsW2UZ — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 17, 2021

“Absolutely heartbreaking. The Chargers played their tails off this evening, and all they have to show for it is a loss.”