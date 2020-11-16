Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins connected for an unbelievable Hail Mary touchdown — capping off a ridiculous finish to the game — to give the Arizona Cardinals a 32-30 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on CBS, with Ian Eagle having a fantastic call as usual:

So, that’s how it sounded on the television broadcast, but it how did it sound on each team’s radio broadcast?

Dave Pasch and Ron Wolfley went absolutely nuts with an amazing call of the Cardinals’ touchdown on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM:

Listen to #AZCardinals radio broadcast team @DavePasch and @wolf987FM go absolutely crazy witnessing Kyler Murray's unbelievable last-second Hail Mary touchdown throw to DeAndre Hopkins to topple the Bills, 32-30. pic.twitter.com/hwFDstZztb — 98.7 Arizona Sports (@AZSports) November 16, 2020

Pasch: Murray back to throw, flushed out, rolling left in trouble, slips a tackle, gotta launch it, he does, left side, into the end zone, jump ball, and it is… is it caught?! Is it caught?! OH MY GOODNESS IT’S CAUGHT! DEANDRE HOPKINS CAUGHT IT! HE CAUGHT IT FOR A TOUCHDOWN! WITH ONE SECOND LEFT! I CAN’T BELIEVE IT! YOU’VE GOTTA BE JOKING ME! HOPKINS… REACHES UP WITH THREE DEFENDERS AROUND HIM, AND PULLS IT IN! AND THE CARDINALS LEAD IT 32-30 WITH A SECOND LEFT!

Wolfley: YOU! CAN’T! COVER! ‘NUK! YOU’RE NOT GONNA BE ABLE TO COVER HIM! THROW THE BALL UP! THAT’S WHAT KYLER MURRAY DID! HE EXTENDED THE PLAY WITH HIS LEGS! AND JUST CHUCKED THAT THING UP INTO THE AIR! INTO THE DESERT SKY, BABY! AND D-HOP BROUGHT IT DOWN! TOUCHDOWN!

Pure elation on the Arizona call, but so no much on the Buffalo call, understandably. Here’s how the play sounded with John Murphy and Steve Tasker on the Bills’ radio call:

Murphy: Murray, pressured, Bills rush four, Murray’s in trouble, gets away from it, rolls to his left, fires downfield, puts it up for grabs and it is…

Tasker: Caught.

Murphy: Caught, caught for a touchdown. Unbelievable! Caught by DeAndre Hopkins. Surrounded by a couple Bills defenders, he went up and brought it down. Unbelievable! Incredible! One second left on the clock.

Tasker: Yeah, Bills lose. They got beat by DeAndre Hopkins making a phenomenal play, and that’s the kind of play he can make. He’s got the best hands in football. He’s a great athlete. He’s got tremendous ball skills. There were three guys around him, and the Bills still couldn’t stop it.