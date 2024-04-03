Screen grab: SNY

Gary Cohen is fed up.

Yes, it’s four games into the season, and the New York Mets are 0-4. But contrary to popular belief, the team’s longtime play-by-play voice isn’t annoyed with his boyhood team — yet.

But if you put him in the SNY booth, have him do his stand-up, and make him wait out a rain delay at Citi Field for a game you have no intention of playing, well, he may just be a little perturbed. Based on his facial expressions—which were caught by a camera that he had no idea was still not rolling—we’d have to believe that he’s the last person on earth who wanted to be in Flushing on Tuesday night.

The Tigers and Mets were rained out tonight. Judging by this clip from earlier in the night, we don't think Gary Cohen is all that heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/eyAYF6n0VA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 3, 2024

The Mets have played four games, but two of them — including Opening Day and Tuesday’s rainout — have been postponed due to inclement weather. For some reason, the Mets had convinced themselves, as per manager Carlos Mendoza, that they had a window to play the second game of the series against the Detroit Tigers between 7 and 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday. And yet, the game started in a delay with a tarp on the field, which tells you they had no intention of playing.

New York waited well after 9 p.m. to announce that Tuesday’s game had been postponed due to weather. The clip of Cohen that went viral on social media was uploaded around 7:07 p.m. ET. That’s a lot of waiting around for someone who has to make the over-hour commute back to Ridgefield, Connecticut, and was probably well aware that he’d lose his off day on Thursday.

With Tuesday’s rainout rescheduled for Thursday, the Mets — and Cohen — won’t have an off day until Thursday, April 18. That’s because they’re traveling cross-country to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants for a six-game set.

Broadcasters are people, too. Yes, they sign up for a 162-game schedule, and few people would take up a collection for them, but the annoyance here is probably more so that the Mets tried to convince themselves the game could be played and opened the ballpark for three hours, only to send everyone home.

“We’ll be here when the game starts,” Cohen said during his open. “Until then, you guys just get the snacks that you can and try to keep nourished.”

The game never started, and judging by his reaction, we’re not so sure Cohen is all that heartbroken.

