Losing a pet is never easy. Unfortunately, New York Mets play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen had to say goodbye to his Great Dane earlier this week, causing him to miss Friday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. SNY reporter Steve Gelbs filled in for Cohen, earning praise from the longtime broadcaster as he honored his Great Dane during Saturday’s broadcast.

“I want to thank you guys and Steve for doing such a great job covering for me on Friday night,” Cohen said. “It was a rough day for my wife Lynn and I. We had to say goodbye to our beloved Lily, who passed away at the age of 13.”

“You know, Great Danes are only supposed to live six to eight years, and she gave us so much pleasure for so far beyond that. She was a sweet gentle sole, and we’re going to miss her terribly,” Cohen continued as the broadcast showed pictures of Lily.

“It’s tough to lose your pets, they get a piece of your heart,” Mets game analyst Keith Hernandez said.

“Anyway, rough day Friday. You guys had a great game. Steve did an amazing job,” Cohen reiterated.

“Steve was wonderful. I equated it to the reliever who doesn’t know he’s starting until he gets to the ballpark and someone hands him the ball and says, ‘You’re starting today.’ And they don’t have any time to get nervous. …Anyone would’ve been proud at the work he did in that game,” Mets analyst Ron Darling concurred.

“It was a great game and I think he did it total justice,” Cohen continued, “and he told me that he had so much adrenaline piping through him after calling the game-winning home run, he said he had to go out in the hallway and pace up and down ’cause he couldn’t bring himself back down. But that’s what this game does to you.”

Gelbs seems to have been a much-needed silver lining for Cohen’s rough Friday.