Credit: Rome Emperors

It was Agriculture Night as the Rome Emperors hosted the Jersey Shore in a South Atlantic League matchup on Friday. And I’m not going to pull the wool over your eyes, the clip ewe are about to be shorn is one of the most incredible in the almost 200 year history of organized baseball.

As Rome was batting in the bottom of the second inning, the Emperors fouled a ball into the stands down the first base side. Incredibly, as the camera panned from the plate towards the outfield, you would never have expected what you were about to see if you were watching on MiLB.TV or Bally Sports Live.

The ball sent a small herd of sheep scattering through the grass as two fans chased the ball and the sheep scattered over a hill and towards safety.

“That’s a long way down the line, heads up sheep!” is probably something that no announcer in any sport anywhere in the world can prepare to utter on a live sports broadcast.

Ag Night is one unique idea to help Major League Baseball teams boost attendance when necessary.

Thankfully it appeared as if the sheep were all able to make it to safety, although it’s a good reminder to keep your eye on the ball whenever you head to the stadium, no matter if you are a human being or a farm animal. Thankfully, their trusty sheepdog was also on the alert and doing its job. Naturally, the only way this clip could have been made better is if there was also a small pig to help guide the sheep on their way.