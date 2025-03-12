Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

In a time where regional sports networks are facing severe economic constraints, FanDuel Sports Network is making a move that would indicate anything but.

While many regional sports networks are cutting back on programming, like axing pregame and postgame studio shows, FanDuel Sports Network South and FanDuel Sports Network Southeast viewers will actually have more options to choose from when watching the Atlanta Braves this season.

On Tuesday, the network announced that it will offer Spanish language broadcasts for every regionally televised Braves game this season. Fans will be able to access the Spanish broadcasters using the SAP (second audio program) function through their cable or satellite provider. Additionally, the FanDuel Sports Network app will feature a separate tile with the Spanish language broadcast.

“Braves Country has a diverse and thriving Spanish-speaking community passionate about Los Bravos and our players,” Atlanta Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller said in a press release. “As we work with our partners to bring fans closer to the team this season than ever before, this addition will help meet fans where they are and make Braves baseball even more accessible.”

Veteran bilingual sports commentator Francisco X. Rivera will serve as the lead play-by-play voice for Los Bravos. Rivera has called the World Series on Spanish broadcasts in the United States, along with serving as a host and analyst for Fox Deportes’ coverage of Super Bowl XLVIII.

Honored to join the @Braves as their first Spanish TV play-by-play announcer. My return to @mlb means I will become the first broacaster to call all 5 U.S. major league sports in the same year. Thank you @boomerdangel @CSETalent @FanDuelSN_SO Atlanta, here we come! pic.twitter.com/csHqHA8VX4 — Francisco X. Rivera (@FX_Rivera) March 11, 2025

“Honored to join the Braves as their first Spanish TV play-by-play announcer,” Rivera wrote on social media. “My return to MLB means I will become the first broadcaster to call all five U.S. major league sports in the same year.”

In addition to receiving Spanish broadcasts on FanDuel Sports Network, Braves fans will also receive Spanish-speaking broadcasts during games airing on Gray TV affiliates.

No details have been provided on who will serve as a game analyst for the broadcasts.

Credit where credit is due. While most local broadcasters are pinching pennies and providing fans with fewer options for more money, the Braves and their television partners have done the opposite.