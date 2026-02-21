Credit: FanDuel Sports Network

FanDuel Sports Network is laying off 74 employees as it closes its Atlanta-area offices and 27 more as it shutters its Cleveland office, with the expectation of more closures to come.

Main Street Sports Group, the network’s owner, filed a WARN notice announcing the “permanent closure” of its Colony Square and Pleasantdale Road worksites.

Federal law requires companies to give employees 60 days’ notice before mass layoffs or a facility closure under the WARN Act, which serves as a paper trail that makes it harder for companies to disappear without warning their workers.

“While final decisions have not been made, we have issued WARN notices to employees, as required by law, in connection with potential workforce impacts that could occur in the coming months,” Main Street Sports Group CEO David Preschlack said in a statement. “Any and all aspects of the WARN notices can be revoked at any time. We remain committed to transparency and fair treatment of our employees.”

Earlier this month, Main Street Sports Group filed WARN notices in Minnesota, Missouri, and Connecticut, notifying the states that it’s closing its local offices and laying off approximately employees.

The move comes weeks after nine Major League Baseball teams terminated their agreements with the company, saying they had not received scheduled rights payments.