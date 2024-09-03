Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A new yet very familiar face has joined the Dallas Cowboys beat.

Former ESPN reporter and NFL insider Ed Werder has joined Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA and will cover the Cowboys, among other duties. The station announced the news Tuesday, saying Werder will appear regularly on broadcasts and write multiple weekly articles for WFAA.com.

“I’m honored and excited for the opportunity to join the talented WFAA team this season as we expand coverage of the Dallas Cowboys in what should prove to be to one of the most fascinating seasons in franchise history,” Werder told the station. “I look forward to providing coverage on television and online, using my vast experience and institutional knowledge of the Cowboys — combined with trusted relationships formed throughout the NFL — to bring unparalleled reporting depth and unique perspective to our audiences.”

Welcome to the team! NFL insider Ed Werder to join WFAA’s coverage of the Dallas Cowboys’ 2024-2025 season https://t.co/tFIWuK9hOv — WFAA (@wfaa) September 3, 2024

“I’m thrilled to have Ed join our team at WFAA Sports,” WFAA lead sports anchor Trahan said (via WFAA). “He’s battled-tested and seen just about everything the NFL and Cowboys can throw at you. His professionalism and attention to detail have distinguished him for decades, making him a trusted source for NFL fans. Having a heavy hitter like Ed join our lineup is a big win all around for our viewers and WFAA sports, as well.”

The longtime ESPN NFL insider announced on social media in late May he had parted ways with the network after 26 years and would “immediately begin considering other opportunities to continue my work covering the NFL.”

Werder handled many roles at ESPN, appearing on SportsCenter, NFL Live, NFL Sunday Countdown and Monday Night Countdown. He covered more than 20 consecutive Super Bowls and had his contributions honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Many in the sports media world criticized ESPN’s decision. Longtime NFL writer Peter King criticized the network’s commitment to reporting after Werder’s departure.

Werder is no stranger to the Cowboys beat, having served stints with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and the Dallas Morning News. In fact, he broke the story in 1993 that Barry Switzer would replace Jimmy Johnson as Cowboys head coach.

