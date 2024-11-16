Credit: Jennifer Hilderbrand-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced this week they have hired Luis Cruz as their new Spanish-language radio analyst.

While some outlets reported the news as “Dodgers hire replacement for Fernando Valenzuela,” Cruz will be the first to say you don’t “replace” Valenzuela.

Valenzuela, of course, is one of the most popular figures in Dodgers history, a six-time All-Star and Cy Young winner with the Dodgers who spent 22 seasons as their Spanish-language radio analyst before his death on Oct. 22 at age 63. His death leaves a huge void.

Cruz, an infielder who played for the Dodgers in 2012-13, understands the challenge ahead.

“Fernando was Fernando, and I’m not trying to take anybody’s place,” Cruz told the Los Angeles Times. “He’s always gonna be remembered as one of the greatest pitchers for the Dodgers. And for me, I’m just trying to do my job and learn … I know it’s big shoes to fill. But I’m just looking for an opportunity for me to do my best.”

Cruz will join Pepe Yñiguez and José Mota on flagship station KTNQ 1020 AM and the Dodger Latino Radio Network.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced the addition of former infielder Luis Cruz as an analyst for the team’s Spanish-language radio broadcasts, beginning in 2025. Cruz will team up with veteran announcers Pepe Yñiguez and José Mota on flagship station KTNQ 1020 AM and the… pic.twitter.com/XBEmiGeVur — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 13, 2024

Despite only playing 123 games in a Dodgers uniform, Cruz became a fan favorite and received one of the loudest ovations during a Dodgers alumni weekend in August.

“I was like, ‘Wow, this is unbelievable,’” Cruz said (via the Times). “Because they still remembered. I played there in 2012. It’s been 12 years. But they made me feel welcome. The true Dodger fans, they remember everything.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Luis to our broadcast team,” Dodgers executive vice president and chief marketing officer Lon Rosen said in a statement. “Luis’ passion and knowledge of the game make him a natural fit for this role. During his time with the Dodgers, he quickly won fans over, and we look forward to the energy and insights he’ll bring to the booth.”

[Los Angeles Dodgers]