Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Luis Cruz (65) smiles in the dugout during a spring training game against San Francisco Giants at Camelback Ranch. Credit: Jennifer Hilderbrand-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced this week they have hired Luis Cruz as their new Spanish-language radio analyst.

While some outlets reported the news as “Dodgers hire replacement for Fernando Valenzuela,” Cruz will be the first to say you don’t “replace” Valenzuela.

Valenzuela, of course, is one of the most popular figures in Dodgers history, a six-time All-Star and Cy Young winner with the Dodgers who spent 22 seasons as their Spanish-language radio analyst before his death on Oct. 22 at age 63. His death leaves a huge void.

Cruz, an infielder who played for the Dodgers in 2012-13, understands the challenge ahead.

“Fernando was Fernando, and I’m not trying to take anybody’s place,” Cruz told the Los Angeles Times. “He’s always gonna be remembered as one of the greatest pitchers for the Dodgers. And for me, I’m just trying to do my job and learn … I know it’s big shoes to fill. But I’m just looking for an opportunity for me to do my best.”

Cruz will join Pepe Yñiguez and José Mota on flagship station KTNQ 1020 AM and the Dodger Latino Radio Network.

Despite only playing 123 games in a Dodgers uniform, Cruz became a fan favorite and received one of the loudest ovations during a Dodgers alumni weekend in August.

“I was like, ‘Wow, this is unbelievable,’” Cruz said (via the Times). “Because they still remembered. I played there in 2012. It’s been 12 years. But they made me feel welcome. The true Dodger fans, they remember everything.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Luis to our broadcast team,” Dodgers executive vice president and chief marketing officer Lon Rosen said in a statement. “Luis’ passion and knowledge of the game make him a natural fit for this role. During his time with the Dodgers, he quickly won fans over, and we look forward to the energy and insights he’ll bring to the booth.”

