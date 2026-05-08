Pat Caputo Credit: Fox 2 Sports Detroit
By Matt Yoder on

Longtime Detroit sportswriter and media personality Pat Caputo died on Thursday at 67.

Caputo worked at 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit as a radio host but was most well known as a sportswriter, spending almost four decades with The Oakland Press. He also contributed to Fox 2 Sports in Detroit. Caputo was a voter for both the Heisman Trophy and the Baseball Hall of Fame after years of covering college and pro sports in Michigan.

Earlier this year, in January, Caputo revealed a Stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis after missing several weeks on the airwaves. Caputo’s family announced his passing on his social media page following his cancer battle.

“Today May 7th we lost Pat to cancer. Pat was surrounded by his family. Thank you for all your support,” the message from the Caputo family read.

Scores of individuals in the Detroit media, sports world, and beyond paid tribute to Caputo’s life and career with the news of his passing.

Fox 2 in Detroit paid tribute to Caputo with a highlight montage of some of his best and most colorful moments on the network.

And the Detroit Tigers shared a post on social media on behalf of themselves, the Detroit Red Wings, and Ilitch Sports and Entertainment

“The Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings and Ilitch Sports + Entertainment join the Detroit sports community in mourning the passing of longtime media personality, Pat Caputo. Pat’s illustrious career covering sports at all levels throughout Michigan spanned over four decades. Whether it was writing columns in the Oakland Press, making local TV appearances or hosting shows on 97.1 The Ticket, Pat’s passion for sports and his love for our sports community always shined through. Our thoughts are with Pat’s family, friends and co-workers,” the statement read.

Pat Caputo will be missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and community.

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