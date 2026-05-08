Credit: Fox 2 Sports Detroit

Longtime Detroit sportswriter and media personality Pat Caputo died on Thursday at 67.

Caputo worked at 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit as a radio host but was most well known as a sportswriter, spending almost four decades with The Oakland Press. He also contributed to Fox 2 Sports in Detroit. Caputo was a voter for both the Heisman Trophy and the Baseball Hall of Fame after years of covering college and pro sports in Michigan.

Earlier this year, in January, Caputo revealed a Stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis after missing several weeks on the airwaves. Caputo’s family announced his passing on his social media page following his cancer battle.

Today May 7th we lost Pat to cancer. Pat was surrounded by his family.

Thank you for all your support. The Caputo family — Pat Caputo (@patcaputo98) May 7, 2026

“Today May 7th we lost Pat to cancer. Pat was surrounded by his family. Thank you for all your support,” the message from the Caputo family read.

Scores of individuals in the Detroit media, sports world, and beyond paid tribute to Caputo’s life and career with the news of his passing.

Remarkable colleague, Pat Caputo. As knowledgeable on all sports levels as any person in Detroit sports media history. A good and humorous cohort whose growling voice was a classic trait and countered a man whose soft side was just as evident. Hurting for his family and… — Lynn Henning (@Lynn_Henning) May 7, 2026

Beneath the gruff exterior, Pat Caputo was a funny, caring man who knew more about Detroit sports than anyone I’ve ever known. It was uncanny, almost scary, how much he recalled and recited. I miss his voice, the most-imitated grumble in Detroit media history. pic.twitter.com/4ESlafPHvV — Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) May 7, 2026

So sad to hear about Pat Caputo. Worked with Pat forever. The Book knew it all, was beloved on the radio & could be flat-out hilarious. Everyone had their own WOAH or OK & I think he loved that. I enjoyed our conversations & arguments Pat is a legend & was taken way too soon — Jeff Riger (@riger1984) May 7, 2026

Pat was always enjoyable to be around, a great writer and radio host in Detroit. Listened to him growing up, then got to share a press box with him. RIP. https://t.co/ZGbUOpZ9VM — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) May 7, 2026

Prayers up to Pat’s family. A gifted journalist who loved his craft and it showed everyday of his professional life. RIP 🙏 https://t.co/r9TtXaeBo5 — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) May 7, 2026

We lost a legend today. @patcaputo98 was an unmistakable presence in Detroit press boxes, on air, and in print. You saw him. You heard him. He made you smile. Without his voice, the sports discourse in our state will never be quite the same. My prayers are with his family. https://t.co/WVwcoESP10 — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) May 8, 2026

Fox 2 in Detroit paid tribute to Caputo with a highlight montage of some of his best and most colorful moments on the network.

We will miss you @patcaputo98 — Thanks for everything!! pic.twitter.com/f5vtCYEbKY — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) May 7, 2026

And the Detroit Tigers shared a post on social media on behalf of themselves, the Detroit Red Wings, and Ilitch Sports and Entertainment

We join the entire Detroit sports community in mourning the passing of longtime media personality, Pat Caputo. Our thoughts are with Pat’s family, friends and co-workers. pic.twitter.com/eiIcISA3en — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 8, 2026

“The Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings and Ilitch Sports + Entertainment join the Detroit sports community in mourning the passing of longtime media personality, Pat Caputo. Pat’s illustrious career covering sports at all levels throughout Michigan spanned over four decades. Whether it was writing columns in the Oakland Press, making local TV appearances or hosting shows on 97.1 The Ticket, Pat’s passion for sports and his love for our sports community always shined through. Our thoughts are with Pat’s family, friends and co-workers,” the statement read.

Pat Caputo will be missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and community.